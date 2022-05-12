Gameday: No lineup changes for Leafs in Game 6

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Tampa Bay Lightning
7:30 pm on HNIC, CBC, SN, TVAS, TBS, BSSUN
This is it. The first chance for the Leafs to beat the Lightning and move on to the second round. If the Leafs lose, it’s back to Toronto for Game 7 at home on Saturday night.
Poll
Do you, secretly, deep down in your heart of hearts, lowkey, kinda sorta want to see the Leafs win on Saturday night, ending the Game 7 curse?
-
97%
Stop it, just win tonight
-
2%
Give me the full catharsis on Saturday.
Them
The Lightning have the same forward lines as they’ve always had so far in the playoffs. Their defense might change with Jan Rutta as a game time decision, but there’s no confirmation that he’s playing. If he is in, the Cal Foote will be out. Vasilevskiy in net.
Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point
Brandon Hagel - Nick Paul - Ross Colton
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Édouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott
Us
No lineup changes for the Leafs. No, Nylander isn’t going to play with Matthews. That wouldn’t make sense considering the matchups. Katya talked about this in the last GDT.
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alex Kerfoot
William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Jason Spezza - Colin Blackwell - Ondřej Kaše
Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin - T.J. Brodie
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Jack Campbell
Erik Källgren
Loading comments...