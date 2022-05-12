 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gameday: No lineup changes for Leafs in Game 6

But expect Nylander to play with Tavares.

By HardevLad
Tampa Bay Lightning v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five
TORONTO, ON - MAY 10: Pierre Engvall #47, John Tavares #91, Justin Holl #3, and TJ Brodie #78 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Five of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Scotiabank Arena on May 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Tampa Bay Lightning

7:30 pm on HNIC, CBC, SN, TVAS, TBS, BSSUN

This is it. The first chance for the Leafs to beat the Lightning and move on to the second round. If the Leafs lose, it’s back to Toronto for Game 7 at home on Saturday night.

Do you, secretly, deep down in your heart of hearts, lowkey, kinda sorta want to see the Leafs win on Saturday night, ending the Game 7 curse?

Them

The Lightning have the same forward lines as they’ve always had so far in the playoffs. Their defense might change with Jan Rutta as a game time decision, but there’s no confirmation that he’s playing. If he is in, the Cal Foote will be out. Vasilevskiy in net.

Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point
Brandon Hagel - Nick Paul - Ross Colton
Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Édouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak
Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian
Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote

Andrei Vasilevskiy
Brian Elliott

Us

No lineup changes for the Leafs. No, Nylander isn’t going to play with Matthews. That wouldn’t make sense considering the matchups. Katya talked about this in the last GDT.

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alex Kerfoot
William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Jason Spezza - Colin Blackwell - Ondřej Kaše

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Muzzin - T.J. Brodie
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Jack Campbell
Erik Källgren

