Gameday: No lineup changes for Leafs in Game 6

7:30 pm on HNIC, CBC, SN, TVAS, TBS, BSSUN

This is it. The first chance for the Leafs to beat the Lightning and move on to the second round. If the Leafs lose, it’s back to Toronto for Game 7 at home on Saturday night.

Poll Do you, secretly, deep down in your heart of hearts, lowkey, kinda sorta want to see the Leafs win on Saturday night, ending the Game 7 curse? Stop it, just win tonight

Them

The Lightning have the same forward lines as they’ve always had so far in the playoffs. Their defense might change with Jan Rutta as a game time decision, but there’s no confirmation that he’s playing. If he is in, the Cal Foote will be out. Vasilevskiy in net.

Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point

Brandon Hagel - Nick Paul - Ross Colton

Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Édouard Bellemare - Corey Perry

Victor Hedman - Erik Cernak

Ryan McDonagh - Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev - Cal Foote

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Us

No lineup changes for the Leafs. No, Nylander isn’t going to play with Matthews. That wouldn’t make sense considering the matchups. Katya talked about this in the last GDT.

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Ilya Mikheyev - John Tavares - Alex Kerfoot

William Nylander - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Jason Spezza - Colin Blackwell - Ondřej Kaše

Morgan Rielly - Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Muzzin - T.J. Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Jack Campbell

Erik Källgren