David Kämpf and Kristiāns Rubīns headed to Worlds

Known more for his play in the style of that photo above, David Kämpf nonetheless had a career offensive year for the Leafs. He’s going to take his defensive zone starts, faceoff skill and gonzo willingness to win every puck battle to Finland and join Team Czechia at the World Championships.

Pasta přijede! Petr Nedvěd potvrdil, že @pastrnak96 posílí #narodnitym, dorazit by na #mshokej měl i útočník Toronta David Kämpf!

MS bohužel naopak končí pro Dominika Simona.#IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/vEVqWD2Wfm — Hokejový nároďák (@narodnitym) May 17, 2022

Sure, they’re excited about their superstar forward from Boston, but wait until the find out how great Kämpf is now.

Have fun, David, blow the disappointment off and win some games.

Czechia is in Group B with the home team Finland as well as Sweden and USA. After only two games played, they sit in fourth place. There are eight teams per group this year, so the round robin is a nice long process.

If you’re a hardcore Kämpf fan and want to watch, all games are on TSN.ca, some are on TSN broadcast channels, and Czechia plays Austria today and Latvia on Thursday.

Updated with this cool video: