Maple Leafs confirm Mitch Marner was carjacked

We can confirm Mitch Marner was the unfortunate victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke on Monday evening. He was unharmed in the incident and the Club & Mitch are thankful for Toronto Police Services’ support. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Toronto Police Services.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 17, 2022
TPS has asked that neither Mitch or the Club comment any further on the details of the incident as this is an ongoing investigation.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) May 17, 2022
The original TPS report:
CARJACKING:— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 16, 2022
The Queensway + Islington Av
* 7:46 pm *
- Man robbed of car
- Black Range Rover
- 3 suspects
- 2 with handguns, 1 with a knife
- Suspects have fled in the Range Rover
- Police searching area#GO919574
^dh pic.twitter.com/Yg7tqwa45P
