Toronto Maple Leafs news & chat: Finally. The playoffs.

Since the Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Montréal Canadiens last spring, all Leafs fans have been saying that the regular season didn't matter. Just win a round.

Tonight, the Leafs begin the quest for their first playoff round victory since 2004, on home ice (tickets still available starting at $325), against the back to back Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

If you want to try and see the party live outside the Scotiabank Arena, you can go to the link below and register for free tailgate passes.

Outside of the Leafs playoff bubble, prospect Ty Voit and the Sarnia Sting were eliminated from the OHL playoffs last night by the Windsor Spitfires.

But when one door closes another opens. William Villneuve and the Saint John Sea Dogs begin their QMJHL playoff run this week, with the Rimouski Oceanic as their first round opponent.

QMJHL 1st Round President Cup Playoff Matchups #QPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/lfJMI1yS4X — Scott MacIntosh (@scottmacintosh4) May 2, 2022

Also in good news, the Winnipeg Jets*, a team who has accomplished nothing, had one of their worst seasons, and missed the playoffs are looking to extend GM Kevin Cheveldayoff's tenure for three more years.

On top of some fascinating comments from Mark Scheifele, @WiebesWorld reports that #nhljets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has been given a 3-year contract extension. https://t.co/ueOx6OiOTu — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 2, 2022

Finally, after that dumb Jets* / Kraken game happened yesterday Auston Matthews officially named the 2022 Rocket Richard Trophy recipient.

60 goals!

The playoffs start at 7PM tonight!

Go Leafs Go!