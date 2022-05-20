William Nylander to join Team Sweden at Worlds

Johan Garpenlöv, the coach of Team Sweden had asked a lot of NHL players to come play at the World Championships in Finland this spring. He got a lot of instant turn downs. He asked William Nylander who said he’d think about it, and now his answer is yes.

Garpenlöv had kept a place open for him, so he joins the team tomorrow, and should be available to play the last two preliminary round games. The point of adding Nylander is, of course, for the playoff rounds.

Sweden sits atop Group B with three more games to play for every team. The Sweden - USA game today will help decide the order of the top teams. The top four teams move on to the quarterfinals.

David Kämpf is also in Finland now and should join the Czech team for there next game.