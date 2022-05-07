Conn Smythe watch: No clear leader after three games

Game three was a much better performance from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Maybe a nice bonding road trip, no distractions, and a day at Busch Gardens was just what they needed to get back on track after a dismal game two. They now lead the series 2-1, and have outscored the Lightning 13-7 so far in the series. Just two more wins and...well I don’t want to say it out loud.

So, after three there’s no clear stand out from a points perspective and (almost) everyone is giving it their all. Passion? That’s all tied up too. Who is the Maple Leafs MVP?

Conn Smythe nominees

Mitch Marner has 2 goals, 4 assists and is our points leader, and that’s the easiest way to identify a potential Conn Smythe winner. Auston Matthews is right behind him with 2 goals and 3 assists.

In goal Jack Campbell has done very well in the wins. A shutout, a two goal game. Not bad. Letting in five in game two hurts him right now, but a few more solid performance will make people forget about that,

It was just an empty net goal but Pierre Engvall needs to get shouted out for letting Ilya Mikheyev get his first playoff goal, passing away and easy shot for his teammate. The giraffe helps the soup snake and that's the kind of passion we want to see from the Leafs.

I brought up Leafs Nation for their performance and passion in the game two, and they brought it to Tampa. Louds cheers for Leafs goals made me think it was a home game, and thank you Leafs fans for making sure everyone knows who the real blue heroes are.

Poll Who is your Conn Smythe nominee from game three? Mitch Marner

Auston Matthews

Jack Campbell

Pierre Engvall

Leafs Fans

Other vote view results 32% Mitch Marner (56 votes)

8% Auston Matthews (15 votes)

44% Jack Campbell (75 votes)

9% Pierre Engvall (16 votes)

4% Leafs Fans (7 votes)

0% Other (1 vote) 170 votes total Vote Now

Non-Smythe Nominees

The refs weren’t the un-stars here, but they’re not quite off my shitlist yet. I’m going to have to put up two groups from Tampa for the Non-Smythe tonight.

First up is Tampa Bay Game Day Operations. While the Tesla Coil is awesome, the music and crowd hype was as bland as sand on the beach. Generic, over-done stuff that I’ve heard at junior B games. Snooze town.

Another one are the Tampa Jersey designers. Blue and white vs white and blue is confusing to my dumb lizard brain. You should have stayed with black jerseys. The logo is so much better, but don’t confuse me. I’m so old.

Poll Who are your Non-Smythe nominees? The Refs. Always.

Game Ops. "Everybody clap your hands" Snore.

The opposing jerseys. Blooooooooooo. vote view results 48% The Refs. Always. (53 votes)

12% Game Ops. "Everybody clap your hands" Snore. (14 votes)

38% The opposing jerseys. Blooooooooooo. (42 votes) 109 votes total Vote Now

It’s another Saturday without a Leafs game. See you Sunday night.