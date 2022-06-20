FTB: New coaches, new GMs

Good morning to all of you Toronto Maple Leafs fans out there, and anyone else clicking random stories in their news feeds.

The Maple Leafs aren’t very busy right now, making some minor league moves, and discussing salary with upcoming free agents.

The NHL is busy, with the Tampa Bay Lightning recovering from a wicked 7-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in game two of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Avalanche lead the Final 2-0, and game three is tonight.

For the less busy teams, the Dallas Stars are closing in on their new head coach. Not official, but it’s probably happening.

Hearing that Peter DeBoer will be the next head coach of the Dallas Stars. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 20, 2022

In 32 Thoughts, Friedman brings up the San Jose Sharks GM search, and mentions an “international candidate” in the running. Someone from outside the NHL? As a General Manager? Is that allowed?

A new name may be a better investment, since you’re not paying for a brand. Justin Bourne at Sportsnet looks into this:

Ending in a high note, Jack Campbell - technically still the Maple Leafs starting goalie - has gotten engaged.

If you don’t want to watch a Leafs-less Stanley Cup Final, You can check out Maple Leafs prospect William Villeneuve and the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Memorial Cup opening game tonight on TSN.

Enjoy your Monday everyone!