FTB: After 2,581 days, the Edmonton Oil Kings did the impossible

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

I’m sure you’re mostly aware that the Memorial Cup tournament is happening right now, and we had a record breaking game last night.

In case you didn’t know, the tournament is played between the OHL, QMJHL, and WHL Champions to crown the best team in junior hockey. Also the team of the host city is there too. For the past seven years, since the Kelowna Rockets beat the Quebec Remparts 9-2 in the 2015 Semi-Finals, the WHL champions have not won a single game in the tournament. 2,581 days without a win.

Well, last night the Edmonton Oil Kings ended that streak. via an overtime victory that completed a Jaxsen Wiebe hat trick.

️ #MemorialCup Highlights - June 22, 2022



@EdmOilKings (4) vs. @SJSeaDogs (3) - OT



Jaxsen Wiebe fills his hat as Edmonton earns its first win at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by @KiaCanada.



STATS | https://t.co/j7nl4St5Oh pic.twitter.com/hEHvMf7JlN — The WHL (@TheWHL) June 23, 2022

This was good news for the Oil Kings, who lost a close game the previous night to the QMJHL champion Shawinigan Cataractes, and now have a victory in the round robin portion of the tournament.

Tonight the OHL Champion Hamilton Bulldogs take on Shawinigan and will try to get their first victory of the tournament. That will start at 6PM on TSN.

In another championship tournament, the Colorado Avalanche took a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, after Nazem Kadri celebrated his return to the ice with an overtime goal.

In true Kadri fashion, it comes with controversy of course. There are calls that the Avalanche had too many men on the ice for this goal, but it wasn’t called.

This is the most damming footage I’ve seen yet.



As Nazem Kadri (the winning goal scorer) gets on the ice it takes MacKinnon over 5 seconds to get back to the bench and he’s clearly much further than 5 feet away. pic.twitter.com/9ede4C6ZCU — Kailey Mizelle (@KaileyMizelle) June 23, 2022

The league, however, is fine with how things played out.

Statement from NHL Hockey Operations on OT Game 4-winning goal: pic.twitter.com/U4dXa2GDTe — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 23, 2022

Two big stories at the end of June, who knew this could happen?

Discuss, please, and enjoy your day!