New offseason cap calculation & updated RFA list

With the news today that the Maple Leafs have re-signed Timothy Liljegren, it’s a good moment to revisit the offseason cap calculation to see where they sit going into free agency and what next season’s space will look like:
Maple Leafs Offseason Cap Calculation, June 27, 2022
|Name
|Cap Hit (or Qualifying Offer)
|Days in NHL If 2-way
|Prorated Cap Hit
|Projected Roster
|Name
|Cap Hit (or Qualifying Offer)
|Days in NHL If 2-way
|Prorated Cap Hit
|Projected Roster
|One-Way Contracts
|Auston Matthews
|11,640,250
|11,640,250
|11,640,250
|John Tavares
|11,000,000
|11,000,000
|11,000,000
|Mitch Marner
|10,903,000
|10,903,000
|10,903,000
|William Nylander
|6,962,366
|6,962,366
|6,962,366
|Alex Kerfoot
|3,500,000
|3,500,000
|3,500,000
|David Kämpf
|1,500,000
|1,500,000
|1,500,000
|Michael Bunting
|950,000
|950,000
|950,000
|Wayne Simmonds
|900,000
|900,000
|900,000
|Kyle Clifford
|762,500
|762,500
|762,500
|Joey Anderson
|750,000
|750,000
|750,000
|Morgan Rielly
|7,500,000
|7,500,000
|7,500,000
|Jake Muzzin
|5,625,000
|5,625,000
|5,625,000
|T.J. Brodie
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|5,000,000
|Justin Holl
|2,000,000
|2,000,000
|2,000,000
|Timothy Liljegren
|1,400,000
|1,400,000
|1,400,000
|Mark Giordano
|800,000
|800,000
|800,000
|Petr Mrázek
|3,800,000
|3,800,000
|3,800,000
|Two-Way Contracts
|Rodion Amirov
|925,000
|0
|0
|Roni Hirvonen
|856,667
|0
|0
|Nick Abruzzese
|850,000
|0
|0
|Max Ellis
|838,750
|0
|0
|Curtis Douglas
|837,500
|0
|0
|Dmitri Ovchinnikov
|835,000
|0
|0
|Braeden Kressler
|835,000
|0
|0
|Ty Voit
|835,000
|0
|0
|Pavel Gogolev
|834,167
|0
|0
|Alex Steeves
|834,167
|8
|33,367
|Pontus Holmberg
|827,500
|0
|0
|Mikhail Abramov
|810,000
|0
|0
|Nick Robertson
|796,667
|21
|83,650
|Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
|766,667
|0
|0
|Bobby McMann
|762,500
|0
|0
|Carl Dahlström
|750,000
|Topi Niemelä
|856,667
|0
|0
|Mikko Kokkonen
|846,667
|0
|0
|Axel Rindell
|838,750
|0
|0
|William Villeneuve
|835,000
|0
|0
|Filip Král
|810,000
|0
|0
|Mac Hollowell
|750,000
|5
|18,750
|Joseph Woll
|766,667
|6
|23,000
|Erik Källgren
|750,000
|1
|3,750
|Qulifying Offers
|Pierre Engvall
|1,250,000
|one-way
|1,250,000
|1,250,000
|Ondřej Kaše
|1,250,000
|200
|1,250,000
|1,250,000
|Rasmus Sandin
|874,125
|195
|852,272
|874,125
|Chad Krys
|874,125
|0
|0
|Kristiāns Rubīns
|787,500
|7
|27,563
|Joe Duszak
|787,500
|1
|3,938
|Ian Scott
|874,125
|0
|0
|Contracts:
|48
|20
|Bonus rollover
|212,500
|212,500
|212,500
|Total:
|101,551,375
|78,751,905
|78,579,761
|Salary Cap
|82,500,000
|82,500,000
|10% overage
|8,250,000
|Total:
|90,750,000
|82,500,000
|Cap Space
|11,998,095
|3,920,239
The new deal doesn’t change things a great deal. There is less than $4 million in space on a projected roster that is still short some players, and Rasmus Sandin, Pierre Engvall and Ondřej Kaše remain unsigned and are counted in at only their qualifying offer amounts, which as we’ve seen today will rise considerably as they are signed.
For details on how this calculation works in the offseason, see:
Unsigned RFAs
|RFA
|Qualifying Offer
|RFA
|Qualifying Offer
|Pierre Engvall
|1,250,000
|Ondřej Kaše
|1,250,000
|Rasmus Sandin
|874,125
|Chad Krys
|874,125
|Kristiāns Rubīns
|787,500
|Joe Duszak
|787,500
|Ian Scott
|874,125
The Maple Leafs have until July 11 to issue Qualifying Offers to their RFAs (or they can just skip that part and re-sign them).
Loading comments...