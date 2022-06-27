 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New offseason cap calculation & updated RFA list

Leafs chip a chunk out of their cap space.

By KatyaKnappe
Tampa Bay Lightning v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Two Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/NHLI via Getty Images

With the news today that the Maple Leafs have re-signed Timothy Liljegren, it’s a good moment to revisit the offseason cap calculation to see where they sit going into free agency and what next season’s space will look like:

Maple Leafs Offseason Cap Calculation, June 27, 2022

Name Cap Hit (or Qualifying Offer) Days in NHL If 2-way Prorated Cap Hit Projected Roster
One-Way Contracts
Auston Matthews 11,640,250 11,640,250 11,640,250
John Tavares 11,000,000 11,000,000 11,000,000
Mitch Marner 10,903,000 10,903,000 10,903,000
William Nylander 6,962,366 6,962,366 6,962,366
Alex Kerfoot 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000
David Kämpf 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000
Michael Bunting 950,000 950,000 950,000
Wayne Simmonds 900,000 900,000 900,000
Kyle Clifford 762,500 762,500 762,500
Joey Anderson 750,000 750,000 750,000
Morgan Rielly 7,500,000 7,500,000 7,500,000
Jake Muzzin 5,625,000 5,625,000 5,625,000
T.J. Brodie 5,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000
Justin Holl 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000
Timothy Liljegren 1,400,000 1,400,000 1,400,000
Mark Giordano 800,000 800,000 800,000
Petr Mrázek 3,800,000 3,800,000 3,800,000
Two-Way Contracts
Rodion Amirov 925,000 0 0
Roni Hirvonen 856,667 0 0
Nick Abruzzese 850,000 0 0
Max Ellis 838,750 0 0
Curtis Douglas 837,500 0 0
Dmitri Ovchinnikov 835,000 0 0
Braeden Kressler 835,000 0 0
Ty Voit 835,000 0 0
Pavel Gogolev 834,167 0 0
Alex Steeves 834,167 8 33,367
Pontus Holmberg 827,500 0 0
Mikhail Abramov 810,000 0 0
Nick Robertson 796,667 21 83,650
Semyon Der-Arguchintsev 766,667 0 0
Bobby McMann 762,500 0 0
Carl Dahlström 750,000
Topi Niemelä 856,667 0 0
Mikko Kokkonen 846,667 0 0
Axel Rindell 838,750 0 0
William Villeneuve 835,000 0 0
Filip Král 810,000 0 0
Mac Hollowell 750,000 5 18,750
Joseph Woll 766,667 6 23,000
Erik Källgren 750,000 1 3,750
Qulifying Offers
Pierre Engvall 1,250,000 one-way 1,250,000 1,250,000
Ondřej Kaše 1,250,000 200 1,250,000 1,250,000
Rasmus Sandin 874,125 195 852,272 874,125
Chad Krys 874,125 0 0
Kristiāns Rubīns 787,500 7 27,563
Joe Duszak 787,500 1 3,938
Ian Scott 874,125 0 0
Contracts: 48 20
Bonus rollover 212,500 212,500 212,500
Total: 101,551,375 78,751,905 78,579,761
Salary Cap 82,500,000 82,500,000
10% overage 8,250,000
Total: 90,750,000 82,500,000
Cap Space 11,998,095 3,920,239

The new deal doesn’t change things a great deal. There is less than $4 million in space on a projected roster that is still short some players, and Rasmus Sandin, Pierre Engvall and Ondřej Kaše remain unsigned and are counted in at only their qualifying offer amounts, which as we’ve seen today will rise considerably as they are signed.

For details on how this calculation works in the offseason, see:

Unsigned RFAs

RFA Qualifying Offer
Pierre Engvall 1,250,000
Ondřej Kaše 1,250,000
Rasmus Sandin 874,125
Chad Krys 874,125
Kristiāns Rubīns 787,500
Joe Duszak 787,500
Ian Scott 874,125

The Maple Leafs have until July 11 to issue Qualifying Offers to their RFAs (or they can just skip that part and re-sign them).

