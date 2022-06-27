New offseason cap calculation & updated RFA list

With the news today that the Maple Leafs have re-signed Timothy Liljegren, it’s a good moment to revisit the offseason cap calculation to see where they sit going into free agency and what next season’s space will look like:

Maple Leafs Offseason Cap Calculation, June 27, 2022 Name Cap Hit (or Qualifying Offer) Days in NHL If 2-way Prorated Cap Hit Projected Roster Name Cap Hit (or Qualifying Offer) Days in NHL If 2-way Prorated Cap Hit Projected Roster One-Way Contracts Auston Matthews 11,640,250 11,640,250 11,640,250 John Tavares 11,000,000 11,000,000 11,000,000 Mitch Marner 10,903,000 10,903,000 10,903,000 William Nylander 6,962,366 6,962,366 6,962,366 Alex Kerfoot 3,500,000 3,500,000 3,500,000 David Kämpf 1,500,000 1,500,000 1,500,000 Michael Bunting 950,000 950,000 950,000 Wayne Simmonds 900,000 900,000 900,000 Kyle Clifford 762,500 762,500 762,500 Joey Anderson 750,000 750,000 750,000 Morgan Rielly 7,500,000 7,500,000 7,500,000 Jake Muzzin 5,625,000 5,625,000 5,625,000 T.J. Brodie 5,000,000 5,000,000 5,000,000 Justin Holl 2,000,000 2,000,000 2,000,000 Timothy Liljegren 1,400,000 1,400,000 1,400,000 Mark Giordano 800,000 800,000 800,000 Petr Mrázek 3,800,000 3,800,000 3,800,000 Two-Way Contracts Rodion Amirov 925,000 0 0 Roni Hirvonen 856,667 0 0 Nick Abruzzese 850,000 0 0 Max Ellis 838,750 0 0 Curtis Douglas 837,500 0 0 Dmitri Ovchinnikov 835,000 0 0 Braeden Kressler 835,000 0 0 Ty Voit 835,000 0 0 Pavel Gogolev 834,167 0 0 Alex Steeves 834,167 8 33,367 Pontus Holmberg 827,500 0 0 Mikhail Abramov 810,000 0 0 Nick Robertson 796,667 21 83,650 Semyon Der-Arguchintsev 766,667 0 0 Bobby McMann 762,500 0 0 Carl Dahlström 750,000 Topi Niemelä 856,667 0 0 Mikko Kokkonen 846,667 0 0 Axel Rindell 838,750 0 0 William Villeneuve 835,000 0 0 Filip Král 810,000 0 0 Mac Hollowell 750,000 5 18,750 Joseph Woll 766,667 6 23,000 Erik Källgren 750,000 1 3,750 Qulifying Offers Pierre Engvall 1,250,000 one-way 1,250,000 1,250,000 Ondřej Kaše 1,250,000 200 1,250,000 1,250,000 Rasmus Sandin 874,125 195 852,272 874,125 Chad Krys 874,125 0 0 Kristiāns Rubīns 787,500 7 27,563 Joe Duszak 787,500 1 3,938 Ian Scott 874,125 0 0 Contracts: 48 20 Bonus rollover 212,500 212,500 212,500 Total: 101,551,375 78,751,905 78,579,761 Salary Cap 82,500,000 82,500,000 10% overage 8,250,000 Total: 90,750,000 82,500,000 Cap Space 11,998,095 3,920,239

The new deal doesn’t change things a great deal. There is less than $4 million in space on a projected roster that is still short some players, and Rasmus Sandin, Pierre Engvall and Ondřej Kaše remain unsigned and are counted in at only their qualifying offer amounts, which as we’ve seen today will rise considerably as they are signed.

For details on how this calculation works in the offseason, see:

Unsigned RFAs RFA Qualifying Offer RFA Qualifying Offer Pierre Engvall 1,250,000 Ondřej Kaše 1,250,000 Rasmus Sandin 874,125 Chad Krys 874,125 Kristiāns Rubīns 787,500 Joe Duszak 787,500 Ian Scott 874,125

The Maple Leafs have until July 11 to issue Qualifying Offers to their RFAs (or they can just skip that part and re-sign them).