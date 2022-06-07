FTB: Oilers eliminated, Bruins fire their coach

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans and others!

We now know one half of the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals after the Colorado Avalanche swept the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Confetence Finals, capping things off with a 6-5 win last night.

Artturi Lehkonen sends the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/7KQqcMNgf3 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) June 7, 2022

The Colorado Avalanche are now heading to the Stanley Cup Finals for the third time in franchise history, and are 2-0 when making it all the way to the fourth round.

The Oilers have had their best finish since going to the Stanley Cup in 2006 (and losing). We'll probably hear from some Oilers fans about "neener neener we made the third round" but losing in the third round and losing in the first round gets you the same result: You lost.

Avalanche star, Nazem Kadri had surgery to repair an injured thumb sustained in the hit by Evander Kane early in game 3. Kadri is unlikely to be available for the remainder of the postseason, but isn’t being ruled out officially. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 6, 2022

Good luck to the Avalanche, take advantage of the rest you'll be getting as the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning fight it out tonight in their game four. The Rangers lead the Eastern Conference Final series 2-1.

Continuing along the line of enjoyable news about hateable teams, the Boston Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassiday after six seasons of making the playoffs but not winning a cup.

Cassiday coached 399 games for the Bruins, and has been with the organization since 2008. He won the Jack Adams award in 2020.

Almost half of the NHL changed coaches this year, which has to be nearing a record. The teams are: Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Philadelphia, Vegas, Winnipeg, Long Island, Chicago, Edmonton, Montréal, and Florida.

As the NHL continues to roll out the NHL Awards winners, we found out that yesterday Winnipegs Kyle Connor won the Lady Byng Award for the "Most Gentlemanly Player". Congrats Connor, unless you're like Alex Mogilny and could not care any less about the award.

The Maple Leafs have expiring contracts and Katya wants to know how high would you go?

The Marlies also signed a goaltender, because they do not have enough already...

He gets an endorsement from one former Marlie:

That's awesome. Played with his dad my first year pro Congrats Luke and good luck with a great organization #TimeFlies — Korbinian Holzer (@Korbi_Holzer) June 6, 2022

Enjoy your day out there folks.