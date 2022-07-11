Maple Leafs Qualifying Offers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not yet announced their Qualifying Offers to RFAs.

The two important choices are known, however:

Ondřej Kaše will become an unrestricted free agent after not being tendered a qualifying offer by the #leafs, but sources say the door isn’t closed on a return.



More on that situation and Toronto’s other QO decisions here ⬇️https://t.co/7Mu2CNfA8G — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 11, 2022

Pierre Engvall received a qualifying offer from the #leafs. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 11, 2022

RFAs who are not qualified become UFAs at noon on Wednesday. For those qualified, they can either negotiate a new deal, elect arbitration if eligible (Engvall is) or accept the qualifying offer beginning on Wednesday.

The list:

Unsigned RFAs RFA Qualifying Offer RFA Qualifying Offer Pierre Engvall 1,250,000 Ondřej Kaše 1,250,000 Rasmus Sandin 874,125 Chad Krys 874,125 Kristiāns Rubīns 787,500 Joe Duszak 787,500 Ian Scott 874,125

When we hear more through the grapevine, we’ll update this.

Kristiāns Rubīns nav saņēmis kvalifikācijas piedāvājumu no Toronto Maple Leafs, liecina @Sportacentrs informācija. Tādējādi 24 gadus vecais aizsargs kļuvis par NHL brīvo aģentu un meklēs jaunu komandu — Ulvis Brože (@UlvisBrozhe) July 11, 2022

I’m sure many of you speak Latvian, but for those who don’t:

Christian Rubin has not received a qualifying offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to reports @Fitness center information. Thus, the 24-year-old defenseman has become an NHL free agent and will be looking for a new team

The Maple Leafs didn't qualify #Marlies Kristians Rubins, Joey Duszak, and Chad Krys, per @reporterchris.



They will all hit free agency on July 13th. — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) July 11, 2022

Confirmation on Sandin:

Rasmus Sandin, Pierre Engvall recieve QOs from Leafs … Ondrej Kase and the minor leaguers did not … and much more from a busy Monday … https://t.co/Q9ACWugm3U — Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) July 11, 2022

No word on Ian Scott.

And finally some word:

The following #LeafsForever players did not receive qualifying offers:



Ondrej Kase

Joseph Duszak

Kristians Rubins

Chad Krys

Ian Scotthttps://t.co/BPt2vFET34 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 12, 2022

At some point we may know Scott’s health status. I hope he’s well.