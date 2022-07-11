 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking Kyle did the thing and got the goalie

Filed under:

Maple Leafs Qualifying Offers

Sourced reports say Engvall is in, Kaše might be out.

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
Tampa Bay Lightning v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Five Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not yet announced their Qualifying Offers to RFAs.

The two important choices are known, however:

RFAs who are not qualified become UFAs at noon on Wednesday. For those qualified, they can either negotiate a new deal, elect arbitration if eligible (Engvall is) or accept the qualifying offer beginning on Wednesday.

The list:

Unsigned RFAs

RFA Qualifying Offer
RFA Qualifying Offer
Pierre Engvall 1,250,000
Ondřej Kaše 1,250,000
Rasmus Sandin 874,125
Chad Krys 874,125
Kristiāns Rubīns 787,500
Joe Duszak 787,500
Ian Scott 874,125

When we hear more through the grapevine, we’ll update this.

I’m sure many of you speak Latvian, but for those who don’t:

Christian Rubin has not received a qualifying offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to reports @Fitness center information. Thus, the 24-year-old defenseman has become an NHL free agent and will be looking for a new team

Confirmation on Sandin:

No word on Ian Scott.

And finally some word:

At some point we may know Scott’s health status. I hope he’s well.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...