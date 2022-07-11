Maple Leafs Qualifying Offers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have not yet announced their Qualifying Offers to RFAs.
The two important choices are known, however:
Ondřej Kaše will become an unrestricted free agent after not being tendered a qualifying offer by the #leafs, but sources say the door isn’t closed on a return.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 11, 2022
Pierre Engvall received a qualifying offer from the #leafs.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 11, 2022
RFAs who are not qualified become UFAs at noon on Wednesday. For those qualified, they can either negotiate a new deal, elect arbitration if eligible (Engvall is) or accept the qualifying offer beginning on Wednesday.
The list:
Unsigned RFAs
|RFA
|Qualifying Offer
|RFA
|Qualifying Offer
|Pierre Engvall
|1,250,000
|Ondřej Kaše
|1,250,000
|Rasmus Sandin
|874,125
|Chad Krys
|874,125
|Kristiāns Rubīns
|787,500
|Joe Duszak
|787,500
|Ian Scott
|874,125
When we hear more through the grapevine, we’ll update this.
Kristiāns Rubīns nav saņēmis kvalifikācijas piedāvājumu no Toronto Maple Leafs, liecina @Sportacentrs informācija. Tādējādi 24 gadus vecais aizsargs kļuvis par NHL brīvo aģentu un meklēs jaunu komandu— Ulvis Brože (@UlvisBrozhe) July 11, 2022
I’m sure many of you speak Latvian, but for those who don’t:
Christian Rubin has not received a qualifying offer from the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to reports @Fitness center information. Thus, the 24-year-old defenseman has become an NHL free agent and will be looking for a new team
The Maple Leafs didn't qualify #Marlies Kristians Rubins, Joey Duszak, and Chad Krys, per @reporterchris.— Nick Barden (@nickbarden) July 11, 2022
They will all hit free agency on July 13th.
Confirmation on Sandin:
Rasmus Sandin, Pierre Engvall recieve QOs from Leafs … Ondrej Kase and the minor leaguers did not … and much more from a busy Monday … https://t.co/Q9ACWugm3U— Kevin McGran (@kevin_mcgran) July 11, 2022
No word on Ian Scott.
And finally some word:
The following #LeafsForever players did not receive qualifying offers:— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 12, 2022
Ondrej Kase
Joseph Duszak
Kristians Rubins
Chad Krys
Ian Scotthttps://t.co/BPt2vFET34
At some point we may know Scott’s health status. I hope he’s well.
