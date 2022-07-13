Undrafted prospects invited to the Maple Leafs’ development camp

Unlike most NHL teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs are hosting their development camp for their prospects next week — while others seem to be having theirs this week. If you were like me and wondering why Toronto was the only team to not release any information about their development camp, this is likely the main reason why.

You can expect most of Toronto’s own non-European prospects to be a part of the dev camp, and maybe a few of their Euro prospects as well. But on top of that, they will also be inviting some undrafted prospects to participate. Those who do well may also be invited to their Traverse City Rookie Tournament later in the summer. There is also a chance that if one of them really wows the Toronto management, they could be signed to an ELC like Braeden Kressler was last year.

While the official roster has not been released yet, we know of some who have been invited to the dev camp according to various sources.

MARCUS NGUYEN

Position: Right wing

Team: Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 172 lbs

Birthdate: August 2nd, 2004

2021/22 Stats: 22 goals, 18 assists, 40 points in 68 games

I wrote about Nguyen as my top choice for Toronto to target with their 7th round pick. I thought for sure he’d be taken earlier than the 7th round, but he wound up going completely undrafted. His point totals were pretty good, especially for a forward playing a depth role on a stacked team. He averaged only 12-13 minutes per night, making his even strength point and primary point rate one of the league’s best for his age group. He’s the guy I’d most want to have signed to an ELC, if Toronto is going to go that route.

The puck asked for the top bunk.



Marcus Nguyen obliged.@pdxwinterhawks pic.twitter.com/6kEpA3emsr — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 13, 2022

Here’s a blurb on Nguyen from Western Canada scout Joel Henderson:

Simply put, Marcus has been one of the best 5on5 players in the entire WHL this season since he only averages around 12 minutes of ice time per game. The only reason he isn’t playing higher in the lineup is due to the quality of the teammates in front of him. I have no doubt in my mind that he would thrive if he played 18-20 minutes a night regularly. He can deliver quick one-touch passes, drop passes, slip passes, and play in the flow in a team style approach if you’d like him to. He can also burst away from pressure in small windows or big ones to create shooting lanes and opportunities for himself to score. His shot release and accuracy are incredible too. My favorite part about his game though is his willingness to not back down in the physical aspects too. He will beat defenders into the corners, and then engage physically to separate them from the puck in order to gather possession. He’s been one of my favorite players to watch this year and this might even be too low for him.

KASPER LARSEN

Position: Left defense

Team: Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 231 lbs

Birthdate: September 23rd, 2002

2021/22 Stats: 8 goals, 35 assists, 43 points in 57 games

Larsen is a very big defenseman from Denmark, who went undrafted last year after playing in the Danish pro league. He joined the OHL this year for the first time as an import, and played on the top pair for a pretty good Mississauga team. He has decent but not great skating for his size, but despite being a rank below a behemoth he has better offense than defense. I haven’t seen a lot of him, but I did almost include him on my 7th round overagers to target.

A Sharpe blast!



Off Kasper Larsen's assist, Chas Sharpe (@chassharpe4) fires in the one-timer on the power play to extend the lead for the @OHLSteelheads. #MISSvsBAR pic.twitter.com/NCyruzi4il — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) May 1, 2022

Here’s a quote from Brock Otten, a scout who has a lot of knowledge of prospects in the OHL:

A first year defender from Denmark, Larsen was terrific for the Steelheads this year. He formed a great partnership with Ethan Del Mastro on Mississauga’s top pairing and also quarterbacked the powerplay. The 6’6 Dane has good offensive instincts, which is what makes him a capable powerplay QB. His footwork really improved over the course of the year too. While he’s a big guy and can play a physical game, he’s truly more of a puck mover and stronger in the offensive zone currently. Which would probably surprise people given his profile.

SEAN MCGURN

Position: Center

Team: London Knights (OHL)

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 170 lbs

Birthdate: July 30th, 2002

2021/22 Stats: 20 goals, 53 assists, 73 points in 66 games

Sean McGurn is an interesting prospect, but he’d still be a long shot. He is a D+2 player who played as London’s top line center, between two top prospects in Luke Evangelista and Antonio Stranges. I have not seen a single game of his, but some early reports from his rookie season gives him high praise for his leadership and intelligence. And we know how much Toronto loves their hockey IQ!

A couple greasy net front goals contributed to a four-point effort from Sean McGurn (@seanmcgurn16) as the @LondonKnights scored six unanswered to get two points pic.twitter.com/44CYNN7pv1 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 22, 2022

McGurn did have some small honours for his season. He was a finalist for centres on the OHL All-Star Voting Finalists. He also was third in the OHL’s western conference for most improved players in a poll of OHL coaches. Seems like a nicely versatile player in junior with transitions as his biggest strength.

DYLAN JACKSON

Position: Right wing

Team: Arizona State (NCAA)

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 165 lbs

Birthdate: September 6th, 2001

2021/22 Stats: 22 goals, 18 assists, 40 points in 68 games

TY JACKSON

Position: Center

Team: Arizona State (NCAA)

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 161 lbs

Birthdate: September 6th, 2001

2021/22 Stats: 6 goals, 14 assists, 20 points in 28 games

Writing the blurb on Dylan and Ty Jackson together because they are twin brothers! They’re both D+3 players who played for Northeastern University, and have switched colleges to Arizona State. They’re from Oakville, Ontario though so they’re local kids. Both are smaller forwards, with Ty being the smallest who also played a full season with decent numbers while Dylan seemed to be hurt for most of the season. They originally played in the USHL for Dubuque, so I’m guessing this is a Ryan Hardy’s find. Neither of them are likely to be signed to an ELC just because they are NCAA commitments, and once they turn pro they cannot return to the NCAA.

T.J. SEMPTIMPHELTER

Position: Goalie

Team: Northeastern University (NCAA)

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 190 lbs

Birthdate: May 9th, 2002

2021/22 Stats: 8 games, 2.05 GAA, .934 sv%, 4-3-0 record

Semptimphelter fills an important void for the Toronto Maple Leafs as a prospect with a long and impossible to spell name that we haven’t had since Carter Verwharblgarbl was part of the Michael Grabner trade. He’s a D+2 goalie who played on Northeastern University in the NCAA as the backup to top goalie Devon Levi, and who is also moving to Arizona State University for next season. He had a limited number of starts on a very good, and very good defensive team, but in 8 games he had a .934 sv% which ain’t too shabby. He is also likely not going to sign an ELC now, but it may be the Leafs taking an extended look at him to build a relationship and maybe sign him once his NCAA career is done.

I’ll add any other players to the list as I hear of them.