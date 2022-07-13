Maple Leafs sign Dennis Hildeby to an ELC

We’ve signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year, entry-level contract. #LeafsForever— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 13, 2022
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year, entry-level contract. The average annual value of the contract is $843,330.
Hildeby, 20, skated in seven regular season games with Färjestad (SHL) during the 2021-22 season, posting a 1.93 goals against average and a .931 save percentage.
Hildeby was selected by Toronto in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Järfälla, Sweden native will attend this year’s prospect development camp, opening on Sunday, July 17th at the Ford Performance Centre. The full development camp roster and details will be announced soon.
Based on conversations with people in Färjestad, it sounds like Hildeby projects to start the SHL season as part of a tandem but could very well end up as the lone starter by the end of the season. Good opportunity for the 20-year-old. https://t.co/iU2q95C4e8— Joshua Kloke (@joshuakloke) July 13, 2022
