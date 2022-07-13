Maple Leafs sign Dennis Hildeby to an ELC

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that the hockey club has signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year, entry-level contract. The average annual value of the contract is $843,330.

Hildeby, 20, skated in seven regular season games with Färjestad (SHL) during the 2021-22 season, posting a 1.93 goals against average and a .931 save percentage.

Hildeby was selected by Toronto in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Järfälla, Sweden native will attend this year’s prospect development camp, opening on Sunday, July 17th at the Ford Performance Centre. The full development camp roster and details will be announced soon.