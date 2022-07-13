 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Maple Leafs to sign Ilya Samsonov: report

The goalie tandem is going to be interesting.

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
NHL: APR 14 Capitals at Maple Leafs
What? It’s the first picture that came up.
Photo by Gerry Angus/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ilya Samsonov was an RFA who went unqualified by the Washington Capitals, who are expected to sign Darcy Kuemper. That makes him a UFA today at noon.

Samsonov is 25, was drafted by the Capitals in 2015 22nd overall. That means the Leafs will have a goalie taken with a first-round pick. He is originally from Magnitogorsk, the same city as the recently drafted Nikita Grebenkin. He’s also represented by the same agency as Dennis Hildeby.

Samsonov has not worked out as a starter like the Capitals hoped, but he has 89 NHL games played and 41 in the AHL. His career numbers show him as a goalie who does not quite hit the Expected Save %, but he’s close enough, you’d be comfortable with him as a backup. He is little different to Adin Hill or Kaapo Kahkonen in that respect.

When we have confirmation and details on this signing, we’ll update you.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...