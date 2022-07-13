Maple Leafs to sign Ilya Samsonov: report

Hearing Ilya Samsonov is headed to TOR — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) July 13, 2022

Ilya Samsonov was an RFA who went unqualified by the Washington Capitals, who are expected to sign Darcy Kuemper. That makes him a UFA today at noon.

Samsonov is 25, was drafted by the Capitals in 2015 22nd overall. That means the Leafs will have a goalie taken with a first-round pick. He is originally from Magnitogorsk, the same city as the recently drafted Nikita Grebenkin. He’s also represented by the same agency as Dennis Hildeby.

Samsonov has not worked out as a starter like the Capitals hoped, but he has 89 NHL games played and 41 in the AHL. His career numbers show him as a goalie who does not quite hit the Expected Save %, but he’s close enough, you’d be comfortable with him as a backup. He is little different to Adin Hill or Kaapo Kahkonen in that respect.

Ilya Samsonov, in his 89 games so far, has been a little below average. pic.twitter.com/K8gdlXHEae — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 13, 2022

When we have confirmation and details on this signing, we’ll update you.