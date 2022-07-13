 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Maple Leafs sign Adam Gaudette

More depth.

By KatyaKnappe
Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

The deal is a minimum salary $750,000 for one year.

Gaudette is 25, a right-shooting centre/winger who is known for a hard game in depth roles. He was formerly with the Vancouver Canucks, and was part of their nasty Covid outbreak in 2021. He was traded by them to Chicaco where he failed to prosper, and then Chicago traded him to Ottawa last season, were he failed to prosper.

Reclamation project sounds about right.

