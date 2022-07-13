Maple Leafs sign Adam Gaudette

We've signed forward Adam Gaudette to a one-year contract. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 13, 2022

The deal is a minimum salary $750,000 for one year.

Gaudette is 25, a right-shooting centre/winger who is known for a hard game in depth roles. He was formerly with the Vancouver Canucks, and was part of their nasty Covid outbreak in 2021. He was traded by them to Chicaco where he failed to prosper, and then Chicago traded him to Ottawa last season, were he failed to prosper.

Adam Gaudette (1x0.75m with TOR) is a reclamation project, I guess. pic.twitter.com/xJHe8BhJQz — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) July 13, 2022

Reclamation project sounds about right.