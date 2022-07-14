Maple Leafs to sign Victor Mete and Jordie Benn: Confirmed

Update: The signings are now official.

We've signed defencemen Jordie Benn and Victor Mete to one-year contracts. #LeafsForever — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 15, 2022

Both contracts are $750,000.

Hearing Leafs signing UFA Victor Mete. — luke fox (@lukefoxjukebox) July 14, 2022

In his media availability yesterday, Kyle Dubas said he wanted to sign some more players. Today, we have a report that one of them is Mitch Marner’s old buddy from junior, Victor Mete.

Mete, 24, is a left-shooting defender who has travelled through Montréal, who drafted him 100th overall in 2016, through Ottawa, and now he’s going to wear the Blue and White. But will that be Marlies or Leafs?

Mete has had trouble establishing himself in the NHL on teams where the path seemed wide open. He was a star on the Knights, and played in the WJC for Canada, but so far his pro career has been difficult.

His last contract was for a hopeful $1.2 million from the Senators, but they chose not to give him a qualifying offer, when he didn’t meet their hopes. We should likely expect something closer to the minimum amount, and for Mete to be in the AHL at least part of the time.

As a callup option, this seems like a good choice, since he has a lot of NHL experience and wants to prove himself. But he’s not the only new defender coming to Toronto:

Jordie Benn, brother of the more famous Jamie, is about to turn 35. He played 39 games for the Minnesota Wild last year, and is the kind of dependable veteran teams just love. You wouldn’t expect a full-time NHLer out of him now, but he ought to be a good pro.

Per @lukefoxjukebox, Jordie Benn to TOR as well…one year at $750K — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 14, 2022

When we have further details, we’ll update you.