NHL announces 2022-2023 schedule

Spoiler: the Leafs play 82 games

By KatyaKnappe
photo-sp-leafs3sept Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The NHL has announced the full schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

• Longest home stand: Five games - January 23 to February 1

• Longest road stretch: Five games (3x) - October 22 to October 30, February 26 to March 7, March 18 to March 26

• Number of back-to-back games: 14

• Busiest month: 15 games - November

• Busiest home month: 10 games - January

• Busiest road month: Nine games - March

• Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 22 games (10 home, 12 road)

Sportsnet has also released their broadcast schedule:

The Leafs open against — well, you’re never believe it, but it’s the Habs! Their home opener is the very next night hosting Washington. The final game is against the Rangers on April 13.

