NHL announces 2022-2023 schedule

The NHL has announced the full schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

We’ll start the 2022-23 NHL season with #NHLGlobalSeries in Prague and make our way back across the Atlantic to continue the League's 105th campaign.



Check out the full 1,312-game schedule: https://t.co/JWNVRb6fZu pic.twitter.com/MJVDimKxdd — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 6, 2022

98 days & 3 hours



See y'all soon — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 6, 2022

• Longest home stand: Five games - January 23 to February 1 • Longest road stretch: Five games (3x) - October 22 to October 30, February 26 to March 7, March 18 to March 26 • Number of back-to-back games: 14 • Busiest month: 15 games - November • Busiest home month: 10 games - January • Busiest road month: Nine games - March • Busiest day of the week: Saturday - 22 games (10 home, 12 road)

Sportsnet has also released their broadcast schedule:

Hot off the press! @Sportsnet announces its 2022-23 national #NHL broadcast schedule, complete with 155 matchups available coast-to-coast on Sportsnet & SN NOW



The countdown to October 12 is ON, hockey fans! ️



➡️ https://t.co/kum8mxOP5A — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) July 6, 2022

The Leafs open against — well, you’re never believe it, but it’s the Habs! Their home opener is the very next night hosting Washington. The final game is against the Rangers on April 13.