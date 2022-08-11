Thursday FTB: Welcome to the Top 25 Under 25!

Welcome to Top 25 Under 25 Szn, also known as August. Later this morning will be our very coveted #25 slot. Expect us to make your favourite prospect cry.

Here are the articles we [Editor’s Note: Katya] has made so far:

2022 Top 25 Under 25 Eligibility List

2022 T25U25: New Faces

T25U25 history shows the lifecycle of an NHL team

2022 Top 25 Under 25: Departures

2022 T25U25: The Unranked

2022 T25U25: The Honourable Mentions

Leafs Signing

The Leafs have begun signing training camp tryouts, except this tryout is probably also for the Traverse City Prospect tournament happening in mid-September as well. Dylan Ferguson has one NHL game — the one where he was called up from junior to play for Vegas — and ever since he’s been between the ECHL and AHL. Last year he had a .907 save percentage in the AHL in 13 games.

The Toronto Maple #LeafsForever have signed G Dylan Ferguson to a professional tryout (PTO)https://t.co/HEzAZTPRUK — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) August 10, 2022

Men’s U20 World Juniors

Hirvonen, Niemelä, and Team Finland will be playing Team Czechia at 2pm on TSN3 and TSN4 in Canada

Knies and Team USA will be playing Team Switzerland at 10pm on TSN4 in Canada