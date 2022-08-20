Weekend FTB: A surprising amount of news to share

We start this news-filled newsletter with some old, but new news that Dmitri Ovchinnikov will be loaned to the KHL to play with his club team in Sibir. It was likely decided back in April that he was going back after the Leafs signed him to an ELC, but yesterday the KHL made it official with him signing a contract for next season. Expect to see Ovchinnikov on the Marlies sometime in April depending on how his playoffs go.

Ovchinnikov signed a 3 year ELC with #LeafsForever on February 18 2022 (per Capfriendly.)



For those wondering how/why he will play in the #KHL next season.



Kirill Fastovsky: pic.twitter.com/fMzbNgJgU8 — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) April 18, 2022

I really liked this prospect overview article from Twitter friend Tony Ferrari at THN. He goes over each position, describes the influx of NCAA prospects, and reminds us all how young Nick Robertson is.

The @MapleLeafs have always been willing to swing on high upside prospects, giving them one of the more intriguing prospect pools in the league!



Dig into their strengths, weaknesses, #2022NHLDraft review, and more! #LeafsForever https://t.co/JdPJbCBiLQ — Tony Ferrari (@theTonyFerrari) August 19, 2022

In Men’s U20 WJC news, Finland beat Sweden 1-0 to advance to the gold medal where they’ll play Canada. Puck drop at 8pm tonight. Czechia plays Sweden for bronze in the earlier game. Roni Hirvonen was considered one of Finland’s top three players in the tournament by his peers.

’s top three players of the tournament, as selected by the team (these are picked in advance of the medal games):

- D Kasper Puutio (FLA)

- F Roby Jarventie (OTT)

- F Roni Hirvonen (TOR) — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 20, 2022

stats:

TOI:

Emil Andrae (PHI): 24:22

Simon Edvinsson (DET): 22:43

Topi Niemela (TOR): 21:55

Kasper Puutio (FLA): 21:07

Helge Grans (LAK): 20:58



SOG:

Kasper Puutio (FLA): 4 — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) August 20, 2022

I’m really starting to get excited about young Roni in his last WJC tournament.

"What a person ..."

"Stays calm every time ...."

"Every shift, good decisions ..."



Leafs prospect Roni Hirvonen has led Team to the medal round at the World Juniors https://t.co/baPAWP7vM5 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 19, 2022

Despite being eclipsed by Kasper Puutio, Topi Niemelä has looked dominant at times in his last tournament.

"Better & better every game"

"He's getting more confidence all the time"

"I love his attitude"



Leafs prospect Topi Niemela is hitting his stride at the right time at the World Juniors https://t.co/zok2HstOJY — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) August 19, 2022

After being the third overall pick in 2007, it was almost a completely downhill career for Kyle Turris, who’s retired to take a special assistant job in the BCHL. Sorry Kyle, that was probably way too mean. That one year in 2017-18 in Nashville was pretty good, kudos.

So.....it appears Kyle Turris has retired as an NHL player. https://t.co/iXJRxEtbmC — Dean Brown (@PxPOttawa) August 18, 2022

Speaking of retirements, Lou Lamoriello should probably do it by now. Seriously, his team is treading water after a few Barry Trotz defense years, I’m sure it was cathartic to fans who were looking for somewhere to put their John Tavares anger, but it’s over now. And I’m not even considering Kadri signing in Calgary as part of this. He wanted to be north of the border.

Brian Wiseman says while he was announced as an Isles assistant last month, a contract had never been signed. As discussions went on, he said, "we decided to go (our) separate ways, and that's what happened." Adds he never had discussions with @umichhockey about taking over there — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) August 19, 2022

Don’t worry, Naz, we all know you love Toronto more <3

"I'm a Canadian boy, love the country of Canada, the city of Calgary" — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) August 19, 2022

Congrats to Earl Schwartz who go scooped up by the Canes.