Weekend FTB: A surprising amount of news to share

Topi and Roni going for gold.

By HardevLad
Toronto Maple Leafs V Arizona Coyotes
TORONTO, ON - JANUARY 29: The Toronto Maple Leafs bench looks shell shocked late in the 3rd period as the Leafs lost 3-1 to the Arizona Coyotes at the Air Canada Centre.
David Cooper/Toronto Star via Getty Images

We start this news-filled newsletter with some old, but new news that Dmitri Ovchinnikov will be loaned to the KHL to play with his club team in Sibir. It was likely decided back in April that he was going back after the Leafs signed him to an ELC, but yesterday the KHL made it official with him signing a contract for next season. Expect to see Ovchinnikov on the Marlies sometime in April depending on how his playoffs go.

I really liked this prospect overview article from Twitter friend Tony Ferrari at THN. He goes over each position, describes the influx of NCAA prospects, and reminds us all how young Nick Robertson is.

In Men’s U20 WJC news, Finland beat Sweden 1-0 to advance to the gold medal where they’ll play Canada. Puck drop at 8pm tonight. Czechia plays Sweden for bronze in the earlier game. Roni Hirvonen was considered one of Finland’s top three players in the tournament by his peers.

I’m really starting to get excited about young Roni in his last WJC tournament.

Despite being eclipsed by Kasper Puutio, Topi Niemelä has looked dominant at times in his last tournament.

After being the third overall pick in 2007, it was almost a completely downhill career for Kyle Turris, who’s retired to take a special assistant job in the BCHL. Sorry Kyle, that was probably way too mean. That one year in 2017-18 in Nashville was pretty good, kudos.

Speaking of retirements, Lou Lamoriello should probably do it by now. Seriously, his team is treading water after a few Barry Trotz defense years, I’m sure it was cathartic to fans who were looking for somewhere to put their John Tavares anger, but it’s over now. And I’m not even considering Kadri signing in Calgary as part of this. He wanted to be north of the border.

Don’t worry, Naz, we all know you love Toronto more <3

Congrats to Earl Schwartz who go scooped up by the Canes.

