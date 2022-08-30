FTB: Rasmus Sandin, what's his deal?

Rasmus Sandin.

He's the only Toronto Maple Leafs RFA left unsigned. Why won't he just sign a deal? Just do it man, what are you waiting for?

The Chris Johnston podcast mentioned Sandin and there wasn't much update on the situation:

The Dallas Stars are in a much worse position than the Leafs, their starting goalie (Jake Oettinger) and top forward (Jason Robertson) are unsigned. So if camp comes around and there’s no Sandin, just remember the Leafs aren’t alone.

In other news, the Vegas Golden Knights have traded for a goalie to help out Michael Hutchinson, it’s AHL/NHL tweener Adin Hill!

The Golden Knights have acquired goalie Adin Hill from San Jose in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round pick.



Welcome to Vegas, Adin! https://t.co/r3qf6pC6Io — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) August 29, 2022

I hope the Knights defense is good next year.

The OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs have hired Canadian Olympic gold medalist, former Brampton Thunder assistant captain Laurio Fortino as assistant coach. Fortino is now the first woman to coach in the Ontario Hockey League. Team President/GM Steve Staios made the announcement:

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Laura to our Hamilton Bulldogs family. Laura exudes the passion, character and leadership that we covet in Hamilton.” said Bulldogs President & General Manager Steve Staios on the ceiling shattering hire. “We have witnessed firsthand through our training and development camps over the years, her ability to coach and mentor players. Laura’s playing experience and success speaks for itself, she has been an instrumental part on many Championship teams and undoubtably will carry on that success as a Coach.”.

Fortino will work with Head Coach Jay McKee to make Hamilton the first OHL back to back champions since the 2012/13 London Knights.

Nothing like some good news to start the day!