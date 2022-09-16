 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FTB: There's news and hockey happening!

Who knew this day would ever come?

By elseldo
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs host 44 prospects at their rookie development camp
Need to stretch out the summer blahs and not sprain a thumb typing
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Things happened! Oh my God I've been waiting for this day!

Last night real live hockey players in Toronto Maple Leafs sweaters played a game of hockey!

Leafs prospects and potentials defeated the Dallas Stars maybes 6-2 in their first game of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament.

Pavel Gogolev, Curtis Douglas, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Nick Robertson, Graham Slaggert all scored, with SDA getting two.

Hey, did you miss hockey GIFs? Well Omar's back baby!

Oh yeah, thats the stuff we've been missing.

The Leafs are back in action tonight at 6:30 against the Baby Blues.

Now, sadly we pivot so i can share some new Hockey Canada news

But don't worry, Connor McDavid is proud to work with Hockey Canada.

Hard left to a nice story about Braeden Holtby going home:

I hate that the Habs have nice things.

Another pivot! I hope the ice is thin in the front office.

Okay! That's its!

Check back on the main page at 6:30 for Traverse City news!

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...