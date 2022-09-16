FTB: There's news and hockey happening!

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

Things happened! Oh my God I've been waiting for this day!

Last night real live hockey players in Toronto Maple Leafs sweaters played a game of hockey!

Leafs prospects and potentials defeated the Dallas Stars maybes 6-2 in their first game of the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament.

Pavel Gogolev, Curtis Douglas, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Nick Robertson, Graham Slaggert all scored, with SDA getting two.

Hey, did you miss hockey GIFs? Well Omar's back baby!

Nick Robertson makes it 4-2 pic.twitter.com/xbXclm3DjP — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) September 15, 2022

What a set of moves from Abruzzese pic.twitter.com/S4LwbFIDze — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) September 15, 2022

Oh yeah, thats the stuff we've been missing.

The Leafs are back in action tonight at 6:30 against the Baby Blues.

Now, sadly we pivot so i can share some new Hockey Canada news

But don't worry, Connor McDavid is proud to work with Hockey Canada.

Connor McDavid, speaking at the NHL/NHLPA media tour today outside Vegas, on Hockey Canada’s scandal-filled summer:



“I’m very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada … obviously a situation that is terrible for everybody.” — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) September 15, 2022

Hard left to a nice story about Braeden Holtby going home:

I hate that the Habs have nice things.

One simply does not knock Juraj Slafkovsky down. pic.twitter.com/FkbDS1P9c5 — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 16, 2022

Another pivot! I hope the ice is thin in the front office.

Okay! That's its!

Check back on the main page at 6:30 for Traverse City news!