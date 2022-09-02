FTB: Is there a long weekend surprise coming?

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

It's Friday, it's Labour Day weekend, and training camp is coming up in a couple weeks, so this afternoon would be the perfect time to make a big move.

No one's watching the wires for news, looking at tweets, just trying to get in one last fun weekend before fall hits and schools in session and the hockey machine starts churning again.

So that means Dubas is up to something.

Maybe at 4:30 this afternoon we'll see a PTO announcement bringing Zdeno Chara to camp.

Maybe Saturday morning there will be a surprise trade sending Alex Kerfoot to Los Angeles for Akil Thomas.

Sunday evening, while sitting on the Tilt-A-Whirl at the carnival, my phone will ping and Leafs PR has tweeted Rasmus Sandin has signed a six year extension.

Monday, we're at home, dreading the end to the weekend and the start of the work week (sorry everyone who works this weekend), and just before we lay down for the night, BAM! Matt Murray sprains an ankle and he's moved to Robidas Island.

Anything can, or will, (or won't) happen this weekend. Let's wait and see what's coming.

Here's some news:

Can it please. Just once. Get it done.

GET IT DONE.

Related Sabres Continue to Make Toronto Maple Leafs Look Smart

I didn't read this, but I love the headline.

Related Oettinger signs Bridge Deal with Stars

One worry for the Stars is taken care of.

Okay folks. That's it. That's the post.