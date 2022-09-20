Timothy Liljegren injured coming into training camp

NEWS: Timothy Liljegren will miss #leafs training camp with an injury, per sources. The team isn't commenting on the situation today but says it will address Liljegren's status in more detail when camp opens tomorrow. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 20, 2022

Yesterday on the DFO podcast, Frank Seravalli reported that Pierre Engvall may be hurt to start the season as well.

Podcast Episode 154: New #nhljets coach Rick Bowness joins. We touch on captaincy change, his coaching style and five-decade career by an NHL bench.



We also hit on the Evander Kane settlement, PTO szn (#Leafs update), and some roster battles as camps get underway. ⬇️ https://t.co/EStMa1CfvK — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 19, 2022

Liljegren’s cap hit is $1.4 million, Engvall’s is $2.25 million. With depth defensive signings of Victor Mete and Jordie Benn to cheap deals, the Leafs have enough players, and may just ride the LTIR wave to start the season with more players than you’d expect them to fit under the salary cap.

People have been predicting trades since the season ended, but the Leafs just haven’t obliged. Now we have an idea as to why.

Providence may just keep providing injured players and LTIR space all season long, so that it won’t matter is Rasmus Sandin signs late, thereby making this season’s cap hit higher than the AAV, or that no one is ever traded.

Expect the official training camp roster to be out tomorrow.