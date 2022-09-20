 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Timothy Liljegren injured coming into training camp

Reports are that Pierre Engvall is also banged up. Rasmus Sandin, meanwhile, is still unsigned.

By KatyaKnappe
Tampa Bay Lightning v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game One Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

Yesterday on the DFO podcast, Frank Seravalli reported that Pierre Engvall may be hurt to start the season as well.

Liljegren’s cap hit is $1.4 million, Engvall’s is $2.25 million. With depth defensive signings of Victor Mete and Jordie Benn to cheap deals, the Leafs have enough players, and may just ride the LTIR wave to start the season with more players than you’d expect them to fit under the salary cap.

People have been predicting trades since the season ended, but the Leafs just haven’t obliged. Now we have an idea as to why.

Providence may just keep providing injured players and LTIR space all season long, so that it won’t matter is Rasmus Sandin signs late, thereby making this season’s cap hit higher than the AAV, or that no one is ever traded.

Expect the official training camp roster to be out tomorrow.

