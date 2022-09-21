Maple Leafs Training Camp Roster

Our Camp Crew ⛺️



Here's our roster for Training Camp fuelled by @GatoradeCanada. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/CVLbA7uz3t — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 21, 2022

Let’s have that image a little bigger:

As expected, the Maple Leafs are listing both Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall as injured. Mikhail Abramov was absent from Traverse City because of a lingering injury, and Joseph Woll, listed as hurt last spring is still not ready to play.

Details:

Timothy Liljegren will be out six weeks minimum following hernia surgery, per Kyle Dubas.



That will allow the #leafs to start the season with him on LTIR. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 21, 2022

Dubas: Engvall (ankle, out until early Oct.) Liljegren (hernia operation, six weeks) Abramov (back), Woll (shoulder) out for a bit. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) September 21, 2022

Marlies players on AHL contracts invited to camp are:

Joe Blandisi

Dryden McKay

Logan Shaw

Keith Petruzzelli

Noel Hoefenmayer

Tommy Miller

Marshall Rifai

Other PTOs are Dylan Ferguson and Zach Aston-Reese.

Drafted players invited is one man, Fraser Minten, and Graham Slaggert is the only Traverse City ATO player invited.

This is a very, very serious business training camp, light on extra bodies, and heavy on the NHL-contracted players who are competing for very few spots in the LTIR pool for however long that lasts.