Maple Leafs Training Camp Roster

As expected, the Maple Leafs are listing both Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall as injured. Mikhail Abramov was absent from Traverse City because of a lingering injury, and Joseph Woll, listed as hurt last spring is still not ready to play.
Details:
Timothy Liljegren will be out six weeks minimum following hernia surgery, per Kyle Dubas.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 21, 2022
That will allow the #leafs to start the season with him on LTIR.
Dubas: Engvall (ankle, out until early Oct.) Liljegren (hernia operation, six weeks) Abramov (back), Woll (shoulder) out for a bit.— Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) September 21, 2022
Marlies players on AHL contracts invited to camp are:
- Joe Blandisi
- Dryden McKay
- Logan Shaw
- Keith Petruzzelli
- Noel Hoefenmayer
- Tommy Miller
- Marshall Rifai
Other PTOs are Dylan Ferguson and Zach Aston-Reese.
Drafted players invited is one man, Fraser Minten, and Graham Slaggert is the only Traverse City ATO player invited.
This is a very, very serious business training camp, light on extra bodies, and heavy on the NHL-contracted players who are competing for very few spots in the LTIR pool for however long that lasts.
