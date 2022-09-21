 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Maple Leafs Training Camp Roster

And no, of course Sandin isn’t on it.

By KatyaKnappe
New Jersey Devils v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

Let’s have that image a little bigger:

As expected, the Maple Leafs are listing both Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall as injured. Mikhail Abramov was absent from Traverse City because of a lingering injury, and Joseph Woll, listed as hurt last spring is still not ready to play.

Details:

Marlies players on AHL contracts invited to camp are:

  • Joe Blandisi
  • Dryden McKay
  • Logan Shaw
  • Keith Petruzzelli
  • Noel Hoefenmayer
  • Tommy Miller
  • Marshall Rifai

Other PTOs are Dylan Ferguson and Zach Aston-Reese.

Drafted players invited is one man, Fraser Minten, and Graham Slaggert is the only Traverse City ATO player invited.

This is a very, very serious business training camp, light on extra bodies, and heavy on the NHL-contracted players who are competing for very few spots in the LTIR pool for however long that lasts.

