Maple Leafs Management Changes

The Maple Leafs, like all teams, publish their team management list to their website. For the Leafs, they have a long list of management, scouting, training and other staff categories they list. You can find the most recent page here:

With 106 names on the list as of the start of training camp, that’s a big group. To see who left and who arrived, I compared it to the page posted on October 11, 2021 via archive.org. That old list had 94 names, so the list is growing.

First a quick look at who left:

People no longer on the Management Roster Name Title Dept Name Title Dept Dr. Marie-Claire Bourque Mental Health & Peak Performance Team Management Charlie King Assistant, Video Analyst Team Management Lia Mannella Executive Assistant to the President Team Management Emiliano Martinez Technology Lead Team Management Paul MacLean Assistant Coach Coaching Staff Steve Briere Goaltending Coach Coaching Staff Greg Harden Peak Performance Coach Coaching Staff Jim Paliafito Sr. Director, Player Evaluation Scouting Staff Ari Vuori Director, European Scouting Scouting Staff Tony Martino Amateur Scout Scouting Staff Adam Nicholas Skill Development Consultant Player Development Barbara Underhill Skating Development Consultant Player Development Cam Charron Analyst, Hockey Research & Development Hockey Research and Development Staff Dan Hamilton Developer, Hockey Research & Development Hockey Research and Development Staff Jon Geller Assistant Athletic Therapist Medical Staff Mark Cesari Strength and Conditioning Coach Medical Staff Tommy De Medeiros Head Chef Medical Staff Brian Papineau Equipment Manager Equipment Staff

Some of these people could still be with the organization but their role may have changed. In the case of one, which will be obvious if you look at the new people below, just their name has likely changed.

The meaningful departures to fans of the team, not fans of corporate structure are: Paul MacLean, Steve Briere, Jim Paliafito, Ari Vuori, Adam Nicholas and Barb Underhill. Beyond the goalie coach, most of the big changes on the management roster came in the scouting department which was reorganized and saw the exit of Paliafito to the Islanders.

The new names on the list now are:

New Names on the Management Roster Name Title Dept Name Title Dept Jason Spezza Special Assistant to the General Manager Team Management Lojain Farah Video Analysts Team Management Daniel Kaplan Video Analysts Team Management Ryan Minicola Video Analysts Team Management Mark Fraser Player Development, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Team Management Lia Pellegrino Executive Assistant to the President Team Management Adam Bears Technology Lead Team Management Marian Agyei-Gyamera Management Development Associate Team Management Curtis Sanford Goaltending Coach Coaching Staff T.J. Millar Coaching Development Associate Coaching Staff Viktor Alm Amateur Scouts Scouting Staff Chris Bourque Amateur Scouts Scouting Staff Jackson Maxwell Pro Scouts Scouting Staff Matt Moulson Pro Scouts Scouting Staff Richard Pollock Pro Scouts Scouting Staff Joe Underwood Player Development Consultants Player Development Tomas Pacina Development Coach, Europe Player Development Paul Matheson Skating Development Consultants Player Development Michele Moore Davison Skating Development Consultants Player Development Jill Reiner Analysts, Hockey Research & Development Hockey Research and Development Staff Jed Ong Developers, Hockey Research & Development Hockey Research and Development Staff Neill Davidson Assistant Athletic Therapists Medical Staff Artie Hairston Strength and Conditioning Coaches Medical Staff Trevor Bartoli Roving Strength and Conditioning Coach Medical Staff Nigel Batson Culinary Staff Medical Staff Justin Greenidge Culinary Staff Medical Staff Yashar Gharajeh Culinary Staff Medical Staff JeMarr Wright Culinary Staff Medical Staff Peter Flagler Assistant to the Equipment Staff Equipment Staff Doug Gilmour Community Representative Community Representatives

Jason Spezza and Mark Fraser are here in their new roles with the team, and Doug Gilmour joins the Community Representatives list.

There are three new video analysts, five new scouts, two skating coaches to replace Underhill and some new names in various other departments.

Marian Agyei-Gyamera and T.J. Millar come to the team via MLSE’s coaching and development program.

Along with the changing faces, some of the titles on the doors have changed. Laurence Gilman has gone from AGM to his new title of Governor and Senior Vice President, Toronto Marlies, while Ryan Hardy is the AGM in charge of Minor League Operations. Hayley Wickenheiser is now an AGM, as is Darryl Metcalf. Some other executives in various departments have had either “Senior” or “Vice President” added to their titles.

The bulk of the staff that was here last year are still here — 76 names — and all of the coaching staff (with the exception of the goaltending coach) remain. There is a lot of continuity, and the staff changes are mostly more people as much as new people.

The new scouting departments run under Eric Joyce (hired in 2020) and Reid Mitchell are the departments that need to show themselves to be better. Collectively, they contribute to the players signed this summer, to the players who will be acquired in season, and to the players drafted in the future. The marginal improvements and changes to the roster begin with them.

But no one matters more right now than rookie NHL goaltending coach, Curtis Sanford. Because if Kyle Dubas is rolling the dice with Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov, he’s also gambling on this new hire.

It’s not fair to judge him on win/loss record anymore than it is to judge a goalie that way, but he will be. Everyone on the management roster will be judged on this season, not just the GM on an expiring contract.