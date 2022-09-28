FTB: Injuries, pitches, and bad owners

Good morning fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and fans who made bad choices.

It's another pre-season game day and the Leafs will host the Montréal Canadiens tonight at 7PM and see it on Sportsnet 1.

While it's just pre-season and we didn't expect many veterans to play, the amount who couldn't if they wanted to is growing.

John Tavares is the newest name on the list, missing the next three weeks with an oblique strain. At least he won't miss much.

Speaking of strained muscles, Auston Matthews threw out the first pitch at last nights Blue Jays game:

Show-off.

Leafs camp gets smaller with Ty Voit heading back to the OHLs Sarnia Sting.

As the hockey world goes lately, an abuse lawsuit has been filed against the Vancouver Canucks owner.

Anton Stalock is looking to come back for a few more games.

We need a rising cap and boy is it prepped to rise.

Finally some good news to end on.

Enjoy your day everyone!