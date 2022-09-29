What you need to know about waivers in preseason

Waivers season has begun again. It is now possible to cut non-exempt players to the minors and, of course, to lose them on waivers.

Here’s the things you need to know:

All players enter the NHL exempt from waivers, with the rare exception of players signed like Harri Säteri up there who need entry waivers. Waivers exemption expires based on seasons and games played. The Maple Leafs have no players who are likely to be on the regular season roster who are exempt, barring some younger forwards who might stick around until the injuries clear up.

Waivers were announced at noon, and teams have 24 hrs to make a claim. Last season, at the request of the Seattle Kraken, the waivers time was moved to 2 pm, since noon in the east was 9 am in Seattle, and that wasn’t a very good time for having your roster needs figured out. It seems we are sticking with the new time.

These are the first waived players:

Waivers 29-09-2022#Yotes

Michael Carcone

Jean-Sebastien Dea#GoAvsGo

Andreas Englund

Charles Hudon

Brad Hunt

Joshua Jacobs

Jonas Johansson

Spencer Smallman#GoKingsGo

Austin Wagner#Isles

Kenneth Appleby

Richard Panik#NYR

Turner Elson

C.J. Smithhttps://t.co/Py76o9B4s0 — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) September 29, 2022

Multiple claims for one player are decided by the priority order which is the reverse of the regular season standings. Until December 1, that is the prior season’s standings. Don’t confuse this with the draft order as influenced by the playoffs. It’s regular season only, so the priority for claims is:

Montréal Arizona Seattle Philadelphia New Jersey Chicago Ottawa Detroit Buffalo Anaheim San Jose Columbus NY Islanders Winnipeg Vancouver Vegas Nashville Dallas Los Angeles Washington Pittsburgh Edmonton Boston St. Louis Tampa Bay NY Rangers Calgary Minnesota Toronto Carolina Colorado Florida

Every team looking to cut players to their AHL camp, should lake a look at Montréal’s injury list and ask themselves if they really want to cut that guy right now.

If a team claims a player, even in preseason, they must remain in the NHL. To be cut to the AHL on their new team, they require waivers. This is the reason why the overwhelming majority of players clear waivers.

Most players who are claimed, particularly early in the season, are goalies, and both Joseph Woll and Erik Källgren are exempt.