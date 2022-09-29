 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Rasmus Signs!

Filed under:

What you need to know about waivers in preseason

It’s that time!

By KatyaKnappe
/ new
Lausanne HC v EHC Biel-Bienne - National League
Harri Säteri, the most recent NHL waiver claim in his new home.
Photo by RvS.Media/Monika Majer/Getty Images

Waivers season has begun again. It is now possible to cut non-exempt players to the minors and, of course, to lose them on waivers.

Here’s the things you need to know:

All players enter the NHL exempt from waivers, with the rare exception of players signed like Harri Säteri up there who need entry waivers. Waivers exemption expires based on seasons and games played. The Maple Leafs have no players who are likely to be on the regular season roster who are exempt, barring some younger forwards who might stick around until the injuries clear up.

Waivers were announced at noon, and teams have 24 hrs to make a claim. Last season, at the request of the Seattle Kraken, the waivers time was moved to 2 pm, since noon in the east was 9 am in Seattle, and that wasn’t a very good time for having your roster needs figured out. It seems we are sticking with the new time.

These are the first waived players:

Multiple claims for one player are decided by the priority order which is the reverse of the regular season standings. Until December 1, that is the prior season’s standings. Don’t confuse this with the draft order as influenced by the playoffs. It’s regular season only, so the priority for claims is:

  1. Montréal
  2. Arizona
  3. Seattle
  4. Philadelphia
  5. New Jersey
  6. Chicago
  7. Ottawa
  8. Detroit
  9. Buffalo
  10. Anaheim
  11. San Jose
  12. Columbus
  13. NY Islanders
  14. Winnipeg
  15. Vancouver
  16. Vegas
  17. Nashville
  18. Dallas
  19. Los Angeles
  20. Washington
  21. Pittsburgh
  22. Edmonton
  23. Boston
  24. St. Louis
  25. Tampa Bay
  26. NY Rangers
  27. Calgary
  28. Minnesota
  29. Toronto
  30. Carolina
  31. Colorado
  32. Florida

Every team looking to cut players to their AHL camp, should lake a look at Montréal’s injury list and ask themselves if they really want to cut that guy right now.

If a team claims a player, even in preseason, they must remain in the NHL. To be cut to the AHL on their new team, they require waivers. This is the reason why the overwhelming majority of players clear waivers.

Most players who are claimed, particularly early in the season, are goalies, and both Joseph Woll and Erik Källgren are exempt.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...