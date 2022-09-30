FTB: Mitch Marner on defense because everyone keeps getting injured

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans and people who found an odd headline and were all "Say Whaaaaaaat?"

Yes, I'm not lying. The Maple Leafs are looking at getting Mitch Marner time playing defense.

Keefe says they’ve been looking at specific situations where they’d try Marner on defense. Like late game situations where they need another goal, as an example. — David Alter (@dalter) September 29, 2022

Okay I get it. More forwards more goals right? Plus if you end up in a situation we saw on Wednesday night you have a forward ready to go on defense.

The injuries are piling up this pre-season, with Fraser Minten getting injured and essentially getting cut from camp:

Keefe on Minten: “He’s going to miss some time and I don’t foresee him coming back to this camp.” https://t.co/SyklxrlotM — David Alter (@dalter) September 29, 2022

Keefe: No results on MRIs from Benn and Dahlstrom yet, Minten has a damaged wrist and will miss time. The coach adds he’s glad to have Sandin on the way over, but camp experiments such as Rielly changing sides and Marner on D at times will continue. — Lance Hornby (@sunhornby) September 29, 2022

It's a shame the Leafs are losing so many defenders, but hang on, whats this?

Just in time! It's quite the coincidence eh?

No.

Spoke with a happy and relieved Rasmus Sandin this afternoon. He joked that it was time to get the contract done when he saw how well Calle Järnkrok played on defence last night. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 29, 2022

Sandin should be here mid next week. He has some visa paperwork to do before he can come to camp.

Hoo boy, we're getting so busy with camp news I regret combining all the time about not having any news.

With some fringe players having a great camp (Malgin) you should get to know the waiver rules.

The Canucks ownership drama continues, and now we’re seeing recent hires leave the team. Connected?

Rachel Doerrie has indeed left the Vancouver #Canucks organization. Her time in the club's analytics department lasted approximately eight months. — Rob Simpson (@simmerpuck) September 30, 2022

I was at the 32 Thoughts tour last night in Trenton, and it was a fun night. Recorded the podcast, then Paul Coffey came out to tell stories, and a QA where Friedman revealed he has the stick Mike Peca smashed after the Sabres lost the 1999 Stanley Cup Final and I am extremely jealous of that. If you’re going to the Peterborough or Hamilton shows, it’ll be fun.

Also, was he wearing bowling shoes?

Also:

