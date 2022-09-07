FTB: Still weeks away from anything happening

There's a demand for new morning links and chat articles every day.

Every day we have to sit and think of something to write, and the off-season is perfect for metaphorically turning the underwear inside out and reusing the same post for another day.

Today I am here to do my job and give you a clean place to read the news and chat amongst yourselves. The downside is that I have no news for you.

Rasmus Sandin is still unsigned.

Prospects are mostly still in training camps.

Regular players are working out, or hanging out on boats, or wandering the streets of Toronto. But they aren't making news or playing games, or doing literally anything interesting.

So what's going on?

Well...nothing. however, soon enough there will be things.

The Maple Leafs will be participating in the Traverse City Prospect Tournament beginning on September 15th and running to the 19th, where they will join the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, and St. Louis Blues in exhibition games getting the prospects ready before training camps open right after.

If you want to check it out, tickets are $10 per day.

After that it's training camp which is reported to start with medicals on September 22nd, and then the pre-season games begin on September 24th at 2PM with a double header against the Ottawa Senators.

The season begins on October 12th against the Montréal Canadiens.

For now though? Nothing.

Speaking of available, I'm not because I'm on vacation.

See you when there's news!