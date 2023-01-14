 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GDT: Leafs bottom six shuffled against Bruins

Holmberg and McMann have been so sick they’re ill

By HardevLad
Toronto Maple Leafs v Arizona Coyotes
TEMPE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 29: Pierre Engvall #47, Conor Timmins #25, Morgan Rielly #44, and Pontus Holmberg #29 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrate a goal against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period at Mullett Arena on December 29, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.
Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Boston Bruins
07:00 PM at TD Garden
Watch on: NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNW, NESN

Opponent’s Site: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Rookies Pontus Holmberg and Bobby McMann are both out with an illness tonight as the Leafs face the Bruins. Matt Murray will get the start against Linus Ullmark tonight as Conor Timmins subs in next to Morgan Rielly with Jordie Benn coming out.

Leafs Lines

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Dryden Hunt - Alex Kerfoot - Wayne Simmonds

Defenders

Morgan Rielly - Conor Timmins
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Matt Murray - confirmed starter
Ilya Samsonov

We’ll see how a top pairing of Leafs fans’ favourite and least favourite defenders will go tonight.

Former Leafs

Nick Foligno — was the big trade deadline acquisition back in 2020 is on the Bruins fourth line
Anton Stralman — is our old friend with the Providence Bruins at 36 years old
Connor Carrick — is also on Providence and leads their defense in points (he’s 28 years old now)

Poll

The Boston Bruins have lost nine times through 41 games and are on a 136 point pace this season. How many losses do they end up with?

