GDT: Leafs bottom six shuffled against Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Boston Bruins

07:00 PM at TD Garden

Watch on: NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNW, NESN

Opponent’s Site: Stanley Cup of Chowder

Rookies Pontus Holmberg and Bobby McMann are both out with an illness tonight as the Leafs face the Bruins. Matt Murray will get the start against Linus Ullmark tonight as Conor Timmins subs in next to Morgan Rielly with Jordie Benn coming out.

Leafs Lines

Forwards

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall

Dryden Hunt - Alex Kerfoot - Wayne Simmonds

Defenders

Morgan Rielly - Conor Timmins

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Goalies

Matt Murray - confirmed starter

Ilya Samsonov

We’ll see how a top pairing of Leafs fans’ favourite and least favourite defenders will go tonight.

Former Leafs

Nick Foligno — was the big trade deadline acquisition back in 2020 is on the Bruins fourth line

Anton Stralman — is our old friend with the Providence Bruins at 36 years old

Connor Carrick — is also on Providence and leads their defense in points (he’s 28 years old now)