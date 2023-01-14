GDT: Leafs bottom six shuffled against Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Boston Bruins
07:00 PM at TD Garden
Watch on: NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNW, NESN
Opponent’s Site: Stanley Cup of Chowder
Rookies Pontus Holmberg and Bobby McMann are both out with an illness tonight as the Leafs face the Bruins. Matt Murray will get the start against Linus Ullmark tonight as Conor Timmins subs in next to Morgan Rielly with Jordie Benn coming out.
Leafs Lines
Forwards
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Calle Järnkrok - John Tavares - Mitch Marner
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kämpf - Pierre Engvall
Dryden Hunt - Alex Kerfoot - Wayne Simmonds
Defenders
Morgan Rielly - Conor Timmins
Mark Giordano - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren
Goalies
Matt Murray - confirmed starter
Ilya Samsonov
We’ll see how a top pairing of Leafs fans’ favourite and least favourite defenders will go tonight.
Former Leafs
Nick Foligno — was the big trade deadline acquisition back in 2020 is on the Bruins fourth line
Anton Stralman — is our old friend with the Providence Bruins at 36 years old
Connor Carrick — is also on Providence and leads their defense in points (he’s 28 years old now)
Poll
The Boston Bruins have lost nine times through 41 games and are on a 136 point pace this season. How many losses do they end up with?
