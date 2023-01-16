Injury update: Nick Robertson done for the year

Injury updates:



Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson had season-ending shoulder surgery and will be out for six months.



Toronto Marlies defenceman Mac Hollowell underwent surgery for a fractured kneecap and will be out a minimum of 12 weeks. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 16, 2023

Today the Leafs announced three injury updates. As noted above, Nick Robertson, currently on LTIR, will stay on LTIR and miss the rest of the season.

Mac Hollowell, currently in the AHL, will miss 12 weeks, which means he might be available for the playoffs with the Marlies.

Sheldon Keefe says TJ Brodie is progressing. Was told by medical staff when injury took place that they expected him about about two weeks. @BodogCA @RinkWideTOR — David Alter (@dalter) January 16, 2023

TJ Brodie is not very badly hurt, and will only miss approximately one more week.

With Robertson done for the year, that makes it essentially impossible for the Leafs to not be in LTIR for the rest of the season. As discussed in this post:

The Leafs will only be able to add players between now and the deadline “dollar-for-dollar”. There will be no reason to wait to the last minute, since proration of the incoming player’s contract can’t happen in LTIR space.