GDT: last minute call up makes Leafs debut

Meanwhile Bob goes B2B

By HardevLad
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Boston Bruins
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 14:Zach Aston-Reese #12 of the Toronto Maple Leafs looks on during the first period against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on January 14, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Florida Panthers @ Toronto Maple Leafs
07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena
Watch on: TVAS, SNO, BSFL

Opponent’s Site: Litter Box Cats

Public Address Announcer Mike Ross is sick tonight, meaning Simon Bennett has been called up from the Toronto Marlies to host the game tonight. I could be very wrong on this stat, but from what I could dig up the Leafs have only ever had four PA Announcers in their history, meaning Bennett would be the fifth. If someone could correct me on this I would love to add a correction.

Former Leafs:

Carter Verhaeghe — played for the Leafs a long time ago and became one of the original modern “ones that got away.”
Paul Maurice — is the head coach of the Panthers starting this season
Bryan McCabe — is the director of player personnel for Florida
Rick Dudley — was very briefly the director of player personnel in Toronto, is now a senior advisor in Florida

