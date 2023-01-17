GDT: last minute call up makes Leafs debut

Florida Panthers @ Toronto Maple Leafs

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: TVAS, SNO, BSFL

Opponent’s Site: Litter Box Cats

Public Address Announcer Mike Ross is sick tonight, meaning Simon Bennett has been called up from the Toronto Marlies to host the game tonight. I could be very wrong on this stat, but from what I could dig up the Leafs have only ever had four PA Announcers in their history, meaning Bennett would be the fifth. If someone could correct me on this I would love to add a correction.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have called up Simon Bennett @SportsVoiceGuy on emergency basis from the Toronto Marlies tonight for public address duties.



Get well soon, Rossy. https://t.co/KQkNpueIDk — David Alter (@dalter) January 17, 2023

Former Leafs:

Carter Verhaeghe — played for the Leafs a long time ago and became one of the original modern “ones that got away.”

Paul Maurice — is the head coach of the Panthers starting this season

Bryan McCabe — is the director of player personnel for Florida

Rick Dudley — was very briefly the director of player personnel in Toronto, is now a senior advisor in Florida