FTB: Bruce Boudreau deserves better

Good morning fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and others!

The Maple Leafs played last night, you can go here and read the recap of the game, but what I want to talk to you about today is the Vancouver Canucks, specifically poor Head Coach Bruce Boudreau, who has been told over and over again by his bosses Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin that they never wanted him at all and he’s going to be fired at some point soon, we just don’t know when.

I wanted to complain about this earlier, but I was on vacation and then got sick, somehow, after spending five hours in a tube breathing recycled air.

Anyway, they still haven’t pulled the trigger on kicking Bruce to the curb and it’s getting crueler and crueler the longer they wait.

The way Bruce Boudreau is being treated by Aquilini and Jim Rutherford is a disgrace!

Just fire the guy already and take him out of this misery #Canucks pic.twitter.com/l6tIiaHEoT — Khalid A — “ابو محمود" (@MrMsa5mat) January 15, 2023

It’s been weeks of reporting that Bruce is on his way out in Vancouver, to be replaced by Rick Tocchet, but it turns out the wheels have been turning on replacing him since the start of the season.

“All I can say is that Bruce is our coach right now,” says Rutherford.



Rutherford confirms he’s made calls to replacement candidates going back months.



“But with that I’m calling and talking, but don’t know that we’re making a change and don’t want to make a change.” #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 16, 2023

There’s no outcry from the fans about replacing him, they know the Canucks problems start at ownership and are trickling down, heck they even have a chant of appreciation for him.

He’s been a professional coach since 1992, winning a Calder Cup with the Hershey Bears in 2006, and a player since 1975 - including a stint as a Toronto Maple Leaf - and has been fired mid-season before, but it’s never taken this long, and happened this publicly.

Bruce has been loved everywhere he’s been. He hasn’t played in St. Catharines since he was here with the AHL Saints in the 80s but still makes time to do radio hits on the local news station.

He’s a video star where ever he went, we all loved his love of Haagen Daaz in the first season of Road to the Winter Classic.

He hosted a Vlog for the Anaheim Ducks.

He’s so well spoken of after he leave teams, does anyone dislike him? Maybe Teemu Selanne, just a little bit,

Canucks, please, just put Bruce, and all of us, out of this misery, and let him go.

And I hope you finish 17th overall.

Now, other some news.

Okay so some of it is still Canucks related.

TSN really knows how to make a headline.

Brian Leetch is alright.

Brian Leetch cried when the Rangers traded him to Toronto. But then he walked into the Leafs dressing room.



“I walked in to see my equipment, the ‘Leetch No. 2’ on a white jersey with a blue Maple Leaf on it, and it kind of shocked me how in awe I was."https://t.co/nQ7EMoI51p — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 17, 2023

Ivan Provarov didn’t show up for warm ups, people wondered why. Then the Flyers told us.

There is word that #Flyers’ Ivan Provorov did not participate in warmups tonight because he declined to wear the team-issued Pride Night jersey, celebrating the LGTBQ+ community.



The Flyers offered the following comment.



Provorov is expected to be available to media postgame. pic.twitter.com/h3XEcwErph — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 18, 2023

Let’s end on a high note with some good news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs PA announcer had to call in sick, so there was another call up from the Marlies.

Hey, Ma… they called me up!

Just keeping the mic warm until @RossyOnTheMic feels better.

Slightly giddy right now. Always thankful. Let’s go! @MapleLeafs pic.twitter.com/HzqJBv2FdH — Simon Bennett (@SportsVoiceGuy) January 17, 2023

I’m still a bit dizzy over the Leafs game last night, so fill in the rest of the news yourself. I’m taking a nap.