GDT: Leafs vs. Jets*

Winnipeg Jets @ Toronto Maple Leafs

7:00 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on:

TSN4 for the Leafs broadcast, TSN3 for the Jets broadcast

Opponent’s Site: Arctic Ice Hockey

Note on blackouts (from preview):

As always, these TSN4 vs. TSN3 broadcasts have blackout rules in effect which means if you use Rogers Cable and/or Sportsnet Now to watch NHL games and you are also in Jets or Leafs broadcasting territory you will be in a blackout zone, unless you also pay extra for the premium cable sports package that has TSN4. Bell TV and TSN Direct subscribers will of course be able to watch this game anywhere.

Cole Perfetti is having a pretty strong rookie season for the Jets, and he’s playing his first game in Toronto tonight. It’s an exciting night for Perfetti to play in the same rink as his childhood idols such as... Auston Matthews.

Cole Perfetti says he was a Leafs fan growing up.



He was 13 or 14 when Matthews debuted back in 2016, so he’s one of the guys he followed through his teen years.



We are all ancient and death is coming for us. — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) January 19, 2023

Prospects just keep getting younger and younger, huh?

All jokes about prom dates aside, Leafs vs Jets has been a pretty entertaining matchup the last few seasons — at least for the parts where the games didn’t just get dragged into hitting and fitting and all that bullshit. Anyway, let’s hope its a good game! The Jets might win their version of the cup tonight, and the Leafs might win a regular season game on a random Thursday in January. There’s a lot on the line, evidently.

Former Leafs:

Sam Gagner — Marlies legend.

David Rittich — is the backup tonight and was a deadline acquisition a couple years ago.

Dominic Toninato — was drafted by Toronto in 2012 and has carved out a tweener career for himself

Former Jets*:

Carl Dahlström — played 15 games for the Jets two years ago, and is working his way back from an injury since the beginning of the season

GO LEAFS GO!