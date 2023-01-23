Goal Recap: Leafs beat the Islanders

First Period: Leafs Bad. Islanders Score.
Anders Lee scores with seconds remaining in the first pic.twitter.com/ACXQkcPjLa— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023
Second Period: Keefe flips his wingers, and it half works. Half is all we need.
25th of the season for Nylander pic.twitter.com/Y4O49c3OPf— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023
Anders Lee has two on the night pic.twitter.com/NKQlhVqE32— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023
Ilya Samsonov gets a secondary assist— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023
beautiful stretch pass pic.twitter.com/a7ArGb3YwF
Nylander lobs it over the Islanders and Jarnkrok buries it pic.twitter.com/0U0SY1Ja2R— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023
399 career goals pic.twitter.com/l0NsAHp3tw— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023
Score is 4-2 Leafs after two.
Third period is a continuation of the second:
intentional or not, what a bank pass from Justin Holl— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023
Matthews makes no mistake pic.twitter.com/1mtiLeNx39
Final score is 5-2, and a good way to end a Monday.
