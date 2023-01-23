Goal Recap: Leafs beat the Islanders

First Period: Leafs Bad. Islanders Score.

Anders Lee scores with seconds remaining in the first pic.twitter.com/ACXQkcPjLa — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023

Second Period: Keefe flips his wingers, and it half works. Half is all we need.

25th of the season for Nylander pic.twitter.com/Y4O49c3OPf — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023

Anders Lee has two on the night pic.twitter.com/NKQlhVqE32 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023

Ilya Samsonov gets a secondary assist



beautiful stretch pass pic.twitter.com/a7ArGb3YwF — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023

Nylander lobs it over the Islanders and Jarnkrok buries it pic.twitter.com/0U0SY1Ja2R — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023

Score is 4-2 Leafs after two.

Third period is a continuation of the second:

intentional or not, what a bank pass from Justin Holl



Matthews makes no mistake pic.twitter.com/1mtiLeNx39 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 24, 2023

Final score is 5-2, and a good way to end a Monday.