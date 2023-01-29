Reaction Post: We like the Leafs again

The Leafs came out smoking hot on John Tavares’s 1,000th game, so of course the Capitals scored first.

Nicklas Backstrom scores on the power play



first goal since last March pic.twitter.com/y5V20Wu1a1 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 29, 2023

But in the second period, things improved a little.

MICHAEL BUNTING



tied up on the power play pic.twitter.com/NAWp2GhLzV — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 29, 2023

MORGAN RIELLY



FIRST IN FOREVER! FIRST OF THE YEAR! pic.twitter.com/tDWHidhu7Z — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 29, 2023

WILLIAM NYLANDER



ON THE REBOUND! THE CROWN CONNECTION! pic.twitter.com/IAVgPgCfSj — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 29, 2023

David Kämpf has recorded his 100th career NHL point (32 goals, 68 assists) with an assist on Pierre Engvall’s second period goal. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 29, 2023

David Kämpf did not add point 101:

oh Kampf



Engvall puts it on a tee pic.twitter.com/Vs5DyaJtgr — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 30, 2023

Zach Aston-Reese got it done against his old division rival:

ZACH ASTON-REESE



OFF THE BENCH AND SCORES pic.twitter.com/AXna0hQFnU — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 30, 2023

Final score is 5-1. Seems like that closed-door, players-only meeting worked wonders.

See you on Wednesday for the final game before the break.