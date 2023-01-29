 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reaction Post: We like the Leafs again

But don’t think we can’t be made angry again in a hurry.

By KatyaKnappe
Washington Capitals v Toronto Maple Leafs Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Leafs came out smoking hot on John Tavares’s 1,000th game, so of course the Capitals scored first.

But in the second period, things improved a little.

David Kämpf did not add point 101:

Zach Aston-Reese got it done against his old division rival:

Final score is 5-1. Seems like that closed-door, players-only meeting worked wonders.

See you on Wednesday for the final game before the break.

