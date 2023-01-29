Reaction Post: We like the Leafs again

The Leafs came out smoking hot on John Tavares’s 1,000th game, so of course the Capitals scored first.
Nicklas Backstrom scores on the power play— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 29, 2023
first goal since last March pic.twitter.com/y5V20Wu1a1
But in the second period, things improved a little.
MICHAEL BUNTING— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 29, 2023
tied up on the power play pic.twitter.com/NAWp2GhLzV
MORGAN RIELLY— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 29, 2023
FIRST IN FOREVER! FIRST OF THE YEAR! pic.twitter.com/tDWHidhu7Z
WILLIAM NYLANDER— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 29, 2023
ON THE REBOUND! THE CROWN CONNECTION! pic.twitter.com/IAVgPgCfSj
PIERRE ENGVALL— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 29, 2023
RIPPER! pic.twitter.com/wBkWAsuE70
David Kämpf has recorded his 100th career NHL point (32 goals, 68 assists) with an assist on Pierre Engvall’s second period goal.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 29, 2023
David Kämpf did not add point 101:
oh Kampf— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 30, 2023
Engvall puts it on a tee pic.twitter.com/Vs5DyaJtgr
Zach Aston-Reese got it done against his old division rival:
ZACH ASTON-REESE— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) January 30, 2023
OFF THE BENCH AND SCORES pic.twitter.com/AXna0hQFnU
Final score is 5-1. Seems like that closed-door, players-only meeting worked wonders.
See you on Wednesday for the final game before the break.
