FTB: The All Star Break approaches

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans!

And fans we are because the Leafs won big last night so we love them once again.

Morgan Reilly scored his first of the season, and John Tavares played his 1000th game.

Matt Murray is out again. Can Woll bring his Marlies magic to the show?

EBUG!

Speaking of, the Leafs used some call ins for practice.

With no NHL goalie available for practice, Leafs leaned on @DemaineWray & @dagostini30



Keefe: "It allows us to still have a functional practice. It gives you some convenience, actually, because you're not so much worried about overwhelming them with shots or traffic." — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 29, 2023

The All-Star game is Saturday night, so one more week to go. Just one more game before everyone is on vacation and hopefully they aren't too distracted with their plans for Jamaica, Turks & Caicos, and sleeping in, because that game is against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night.

Get your heads in the game boys.

Finally, we'll end on a non-hockey story that's just neat.

Pushes back the use of tools by 500,000 years. Neat!

Enjoy your day!