FTB: Canada goes for gold

Good morning Toronto Maple Leafs fans and fans of teams with Maple Leafs on their jerseys!

Last night Canada handed the United States their posteriors in the World Juniors semi-finals, winning 6-2 to go on and face off against the Czech Republic tonight in the gold medal game of the 2023 World Junior Championships.

I didn’t watch, I don’t have TSN, can’t find my Chromecasts, and refuse to watch anything recreationally on a laptop, but it seemed like American fans were not taking the loss gracefully.

To which I say: bloo, bloo, bloo.

If you want to watch the gold medal game tonight:

Canada vs Czechia

7:00PM - TSN

Enjoy!

Also happening tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs are hosting the Seattle Kraken at 7PM. Hopefully we see a better performance from everyone than we did against the Blues on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the hockey world, there was a huge brawl in a BC Jr.B game and nine players were suspended.

What we all suspected has been confirmed.

We need the Canucks to admit they’re bad and just start selling.

Oh no, it’s so sad.

No one panic, Nylander just had the day off.

Finally, Saturday nights game will be Indigenous Night for the Maple Leafs. No details on what that means, but could a surprise jersey be on the way?

The Maple Leafs acknowledge the importance to use our platform to amplify and celebrate Indigenous culture in our city and surrounding communities.



Recognizing the deep history, we want to acknowledge, celebrate, and uplift Indigeneity from the past, present and beyond. pic.twitter.com/GBOfSyZVPe — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 4, 2023

Okay folks, enjoy your day.