Mitch Marner named to the All-Star Game

Mitch Marner will represent the Maple Leafs at the All-Star Game, which is next month.

The standard format of teams from each division means he’ll be joined by old teammate Matthew Tkachuk, little brother Brady, nemesis Nikita Kucherov, goal machine Tage Thompson, as well as Dylan Larkin, and Nick Suzuki. Linus Ullmark represents the Bruins.

Speaking of the Bruins, coach Jim Montgomery will coach the Atlantic as the job is based on points percentage, and no one can catch the Bruins by the ASG.

There are also players from the Metro teams shown above, and the Western Conference teams will be announced later. Some further players will be voted in by the fans.

Mitch Marner is currently third on the Leafs in points, fourth in goals, and second only to Justin Holl in total time on ice. He set a franchise record this season in points scored in consecutive games played.