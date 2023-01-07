Saturday FTB: what the NHL All Star game rosters could be

Do y’all remember back in the day, before I had developed the ability to remember things (people in my life say I still haven’t, to be fair), the NHL used to have their All-Star Games be East vs West? Baseball used to do this with their American and National Leagues, where the winner of the All-Star Game getting home field advantage for their representative in the World Series — a big deal. The players played hard for those games. They pinch ran, they stole bases, they played for sacrifices.

What if that could be this league, this year? What would NHL East vs West rosters look like? I took some time and put something together. And I gotta tell you, just the Atlantic 20-player roster was deep. So was the Metro. I had to make a lot of tough decisions putting them together, especially at forward. Same with the West, but skewed more on defense.

I’m sure I missed or removed someone obvious from these rosters, so I’d love to see your teams! Post them in the comments (and if you don’t read the articles, I’m sure you’ll catch on soon enough).

The East Roster in 2023

Nikita Kucherov - Auston Matthews - Tage Thompson

Artemi Panarin - Jack Hughes - David Pastrnak

Alex Ovechkin - Sidney Crosby - William Nylander

Andrei Svechnikov - Brayden Point - Matthew Tkachuk

Nico Hischier

Rasmus Dahlin - Adam Fox

Victor Hedman - Charlie McAvoy

Zach Werenski - Kris Letang

Moritz Seider

Linus Ullmark

Ilya Sorokin

The West Roster in 2023

Jason Robertson - Connor McDavid - Nathan MacKinnon

Matthew Beniers - Trevor Zegras - Kirill Kaprizov

Leon Draisaitl - Jack Eichel - Patrick Kane

Timo Meier - Ryan O’Reilly - Mikko Rantanen

Bo Horvat

Miro Heiskanen - Cale Makar

Drew Doughty - Calen Addison

Quinn Hughes - MacKenzie Weegar

Erik Karlsson

Connor Hellebuyck

Juuse Saros

What say you, NHL? The East’s offense vs the West’s defense? Kucherov-Matthews-Thompson vs Robertson-McDavid-MacKinnon? Dahlin-Fox vs Heiskanen-Makar? The Fun Line of the West vs the A-Hole Line of the East? WHO WOULDN’T WANT THIS???

Anyway, I can’t wait for the NHL’s next hairbrained scheme to get players to care about the All-Star Game while we all patiently wait for the next Olympics or World Cup with best-on-best at their best playing for something meaningful.

I know who definitely will win — the NHL and their fans.

