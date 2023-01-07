GDT: Red Wings come to town

07:00 PM at Scotiabank Arena

Watch on: NHLN, CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSDET

The Maple Leafs are looking for a fresh start to their fresh start in the New Year. Thursday seems like a long long time ago...

Yesterday however, I may or may not have made a few egregious errors. I’ll get to that in a minute. Here is the preview if you need a teaser for tonight.

I don’t think their are any former Leafs on this Detroit squad. If I did miss something here, please feel free to let me have it. I earned it. Now back to those errors.

I was putting together the ole FTB and I was cruising right along. I’d been off for holiday, but I was back in the swing of things, linking articles that were recently worked on and having a great time.

Here is my pro tip of the day: If you’re going through the motions and not paying attention (Thursday nights Leafs game), you might run into a wall.

Turns out not one, but multiple articles, were still in progress here at PPP, not ready for consumption and not published. Palm, meet face.

Anyway, back to the reason you are here. Let’s go Leafs. I agree with elseldo, this is most definitely a should win game.

Now who is going to go out there and have a big night? No clue. A quiet night for Samsonov would be good enough for me after the last game. So maybe it is just good enough to hope no one has a bad night.

Now as an aside, I’m curious about one thing:

