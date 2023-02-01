Wednesday FTB: what is the trade cost for Timo Meier?

Progress is being made on PPP 2.0, we just achieved a major breakthrough.

I have to say, CatGPT is scarily accurate. Machine learning has come a long way.https://t.co/UuGlA0Edqw pic.twitter.com/Fbb6WijYN3 — John Bull (@garius) January 31, 2023

Sheng has some insight into what the San Jose Sharks might be asking for in their trade negotiations for Timo Meier. Important to remember that when it comes to contract retention, it’ll cost about a 2nd or a 3rd round pick for each team that takes salary for them due to Meier’s high salary this year. For reference, Ryan O’Reilly only has $250k left on his contract, so he would presumably cost less on retention.

SOURCE: Sharks Want 3 Pieces for Meier? https://t.co/KpUBQOUElL — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 30, 2023

Not much on the Leafs, other than Friedman being surprised the Leafs defense has done well enough to not have to replace Jake Muzzin outright. Thank you, Gio, Hollsy, and Timme. The Bruins might go get Vladislav Gavrikov and the Lightning might not spend on Luke Schenn. The Leafs are going to get next year’s All-Star Game, though.

29 this week. 32 Thoughts written version: https://t.co/RUd1W6t8k8 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 1, 2023

NHL ratings are down significantly in the US. How much of that is the Chicago market tanking? Or maybe the league’s divisional marketing tactics are getting old. Either way, the league should be afraid of these numbers.

NHL U.S. TV national viewership is down 22% this season, per findings from @AustinKarp.



NHL regular games to date have averaged 373,000 viewers on ESPN/TNT, 2nd season of the league's 7-year pact with Disney & Turner.



NHL averaged 478,000 viewers at this point last season. — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) February 1, 2023

“The Creative Artists Agency has signed eight women’s hockey players, including two-time Canadian Olympic medalist Blayre Turnbull and Boston College captain Hannah Bilka, to its initial roster, promising to provide the same level of services it does for NHL clients.” I just need to say I love Blayre Turnbull, her presence always creates a magnetic field to repel pucks away from her team’s net.

News: CAA is now representing women’s hockey players.



The agency - which reps some of the top players in the NHL - is hoping to minimize the gender gap and help grow the sport. https://t.co/bgCZ9NEzfD — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 31, 2023

Several former Leafs are taking part in the All-Star Alumni Game. Bet you can name them all!

The Hamilton Bulldogs are having renovations done, so the team will be playing in Brantford for, as the tweet says, a while.