That was the Maple Leafs vs the Bruins

The first period was all Sammy, so some of his highlights:

point-blank save on Hall



Samsonov is on a mission so far



Solid gold:

The period ended in a scoreless tie.

Second period was all about Mitch Marner.

This is the Bruins first goal, but Marner has his guy, and.... everyone just waits on Sammy to kick out a rebound, I guess.

Marner gets one back.

Fourth line gets done:

Brandon Carlo restores the lead



Bruins lead 2-1 after two.

Third period was, well, it wasn’t a lot of fun.

Then there was a fight which was very inexplicable.

This on the other hand is Mr. Yarn Croc doing what he does:

CALLE JARNKROK



Then there was a sort of horizontal fight behind the Bruins net, and you’ll never guess who was involved.

And then what happened? Brodie got undressed, redressed, undressed and had both ankles broken. Shit happens, sometimes you’re the guy caught on tape looking like this.

And then...

(Cut to Joe Woll looking terrified on the bench)

Pavel Zacha does it again



Final score is 5-2 Bruins.

Anyway, don’t go all “the sky is falling” tonight, pace yourselves, you’ve got over a week here.