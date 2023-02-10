Preview: Maple Leafs @ Blue Jackets

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Columbus Blue Jackets

07:00 PM at Nationwide Arena

Watch on: TVAS, BSOH, TSN4

The Leafs last game was at home on February 1 against the Boston Bruins, which Toronto lost by a score of 5-2. The Leafs have a record of 31-13-8 so far.

The Columbus Blue Jackets last played at home on January 31 against the Washington Capitals. The Blue Jackets lost by a score of 4-3, and their current league record is 15-32-4.

Them

Very soon, this team is going to need bodies to replace the players they’ve traded. Some of them might be familiar to Leafs fans. Their defence is dreadful, and viewed against a background of Erik Gudbranson, Vladislav Gavrikov looks very bright and shiny. Buyer beware. The only intrigue is will one of the two most fantasy traded goalies finally get dealt, or have the Blue Jackets played them through the window when they’d generate good returns.

Lines

Bailey Johnson via Daily Faceoff (lines are from the last game)

Johnny Gaudreau - Boone Jenner - Patrik Laine

Kent Johnson - Cole Sillinger - Kirill Marchenko

Emil Bemstrom - Jack Roslovic - Liam Foudy

Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Mathieu Olivier

Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke

Tim Berni - Erik Gudbranson

Gavin Bayreuther - Marcus Bjork

Joonas Korpisalo

Elvis Merzlikins

Us

The Leafs are running out some more callups, and we should expect that to continue as long as the team is missing Matthews. Now is the time to see what all these AHLers have. Tonight’s contestant is Alex Steeves, who is pitted against Joey Anderson, one line up, to show who is the better option. And maybe they’re on display for other eyes as well.

Joe Woll will start one of these games of the home-and-home, back-to-back.

Lines

From yesterday’s practice

Michael Bunting - John Tavares - Mitch Marner

Calle Järnkrok - Alex Kerfoot - William Nylander

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Joey Anderson

Zach Aston-Reese - Pontus Holmberg - Alex Steeves

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Justin Holl

Rasmus Sandin - Timothy Liljegren

Joe Woll

Ilya Samsonov

The Game

Toronto at Columbus Toronto Stat Columbus Toronto Stat Columbus 67.3 - 4th Points % - Ranking 33.3 - 32nd 3.365 - 8th Goals/Game - Ranking 2.549 - 30th 2.692 - 8th Goals Against/Game - Ranking 3.863 - 30th 25.0 - 6th Power Play% - Ranking 16.4 - 28th 79.4 - 16th Penalty Kill% - Ranking 76.9 - 20th 10.6 - 7th Team Sh% - Ranking 8.8 - 31st 0.906 - 11th Team Sv% - Ranking 0.890 - 28th William Nylander - 28 Most Goals (NST) Johnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner, Patrik Laine - 14 Mitchell Marner - 60 Most Points (NST) Johnny Gaudreau - 49 Michael Bunting - 62 Most PIM (NST) Mathieu Olivier - 70 Morgan Rielly - 22.65 TOI Leader (NST) Zach Werenski - 23.6

(Three guys with 14 goals, total cap hit: $22.2 million.)

Blow the rust off quickly, everyone. There’s only 60 more possible points to get, and more is better. Start with two tonight.