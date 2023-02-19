Preview: Maple Leafs @ Chicago

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Chicago Blackhawks

06:00 PM at United Center

Watch on: ESPN+, HULU, TVAS, SNO

The Leafs last game was at home yesterday against the Montréal Canadiens, which Toronto won by a score of 5-1. The Leafs have a record of 34-14-8 so far.

The Chicago Blackhawks last played an away game on February 17 against the Ottawa Senators. The Blackhawks won by a score of 4-3, and their current league record is 17-32-5.

Them

They haven’t changed since our last meeting, so barring any trades this afternoon, they are still these guys:

Lines

Ben Pope via Daily Faceoff

Philipp Kurashev - Max Domi - Patrick Kane

Tyler Johnson - Cole Guttman - Taylor Raddysh

Jason Dickinson - Sam Lafferty - Andreas Athanasiou

Boris Katchouk - Reese Johnson - Colin Blackwell

Jake McCabe - Seth Jones

Jack Johnson - Connor Murphy

Caleb Jones - Ian Mitchell

Petr Mrazek

Jaxson Stauber

Us

Assuming the Leafs just go with the configuration from last night, John Tavares moves to the wing, and Alex Kerfoot drifts down to the fourth line. I don’t absolutely think these lines are perfect, but they make sense to start to ease in the new players.

I think there’s too few shots available from the second line, but the third line should function well against most NHL lines. I don’t buy them matched against a top contender’s top line though.

The status of Ilya Samsonov (illness) isn’t clear, but there’s not many arguments for hurrying him into the lineup instead of just playing Erik Källgren.

Lines

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

John Tavares - Ryan O’Reilly - Mitch Marner

Pierre Engvall - David Kämpf - Calle Järnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese - Noel Acciari - Alex Kerfoot

Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren

Rasmus Sandin - Justin Holl

Erik Källgren

Joe Woll

The Game

Chicago is likely to be less horrible at home than they were on the road in Toronto. At some point they have to impress upon Patrick Kane — who was backing out of plays to avoid hits and generally looked disinterested in Toronto — that he has to play for real if he thinks he wants a trade.

The much-touted Jake McCabe also looked like he was new to hockey in that game, and he’s going to want to make a better impression.

This is a game the Leafs can choose to press hard to win or just let get away from them and blame the back-to-back, the jet lagged new guys and the goalie.

NOTE THE START TIME

And Go LEAFS Go.