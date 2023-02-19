Goals and Highlights: Maple Leafs at Chicago

Period One
McCabe flunking the eye-test again.
Power Marner pic.twitter.com/g7kTz9stlM— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 19, 2023
Patrick Kane beats Samsonov through Liljegren pic.twitter.com/dRkIRNc8VC— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 19, 2023
The captain ties it up.
JOHN TAVARES— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 19, 2023
Deflection on the man-advantage pic.twitter.com/RmORlfQkIY
Morgan Rielly with his 400th point.
Period Two
can't get control of the puck to clear it— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 20, 2023
Kane waits Samsonov out and opens the five-hole pic.twitter.com/9X6vmMd1CO
Patrick Kane completes the hat trick— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 20, 2023
banks it off Samsonov pic.twitter.com/p2CUzWErc7
Noel Acciari with his first Leafs goal:
nice work from Kampf to grab the puck and get it to an area for Acciari pic.twitter.com/Pm6hiFHkEW— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 20, 2023
Score is 3-2 after two.
As you can see, Chicago came out very hard, and the Leafs did not respond until into the second period. But does that mean they’re “playing down” and getting totally outplayed? Well, you decide:
This is all-situations, showing all that extra Chicago PP magic:
Even with all that time spent hemmed in early on, that’s the Leafs massively superior offence. Defensive breakdowns and not exactly tip-top goaltending makes this look like the Leafs aren’t in the game, and the broadcast, watching the SOG clock is re-enforcing this narrative because Chicago is blocking a lot of shots.
Period Three
Morgan Rielly and Mitch Marner looked those charts over and agree.
unreal play from Rielly to Marner pic.twitter.com/pyaNKWv77T— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 20, 2023
Leafs get one off the post and then, as it does, the play roars up the other way:
Gole Guttman scores his first NHL goal against the Leafs pic.twitter.com/tQLncAXTmI— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 20, 2023
Conor Timmins is not sure of himself there.
The Leafs try, so do Chicago, though, and they get the ENG.
At the time of the last goal, you can see that the Leafs opening it up to try to score had the expected effect of Chicago getting some better quality looks. You can’t defend a lead when you don’t have one.
Final score is 5-3.
Next game is Tuesday in Buffalo, and I’m sure that will be interesting.
