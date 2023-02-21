 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ryan O’Reilly vs the Sabres

How do you like him now?

By CathySquires
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

First Period

Sort of dull really. Not a lot happened.

Later in the period Marner set up his dog for two, and he was near Sheldon Keefe long enough, the coach got a couple as well.

Score was 4-0 Leafs, and the Sabres had eight Shots on Goal. They had the puck some, and shot it some, but not well:

Second Period

You should expect a team with the offensive punch of the Sabres to punch back, and so they did, but not with a high level of danger.

That makes it 5-0.

Third Period

I spent the start of this period waiting for the probability to deliver a Sabres goal.

And indeed it came:

And another:

And another:

Dance, dance, revolution:

LOL

ENG Hatty, with hats on the ice in a road game. We’re sorry Buffalo, seriously, really sorry.

Final score is 6-3. And the third period was all Buffalo until it wasn’t.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...