Ryan O’Reilly vs the Sabres

First Period

Sort of dull really. Not a lot happened.

unreal pass from Marner pic.twitter.com/7lofJ3nOS8 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023

the saucer feed from Marner



holy pic.twitter.com/HMAzWYL53X — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023

Mitch Marner starts it



unreal start pic.twitter.com/0KcoMB22so — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023

Later in the period Marner set up his dog for two, and he was near Sheldon Keefe long enough, the coach got a couple as well.

Nylander breaks up the play

Rielly sends Bunting and he buries it pic.twitter.com/mT20XH3oF9 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023

Score was 4-0 Leafs, and the Sabres had eight Shots on Goal. They had the puck some, and shot it some, but not well:

Second Period

You should expect a team with the offensive punch of the Sabres to punch back, and so they did, but not with a high level of danger.

That makes it 5-0.

Third Period

I spent the start of this period waiting for the probability to deliver a Sabres goal.

And indeed it came:

Jack Quinn breaks the shutout pic.twitter.com/2MC2LI5xrq — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023

And another:

Alex Tuch went through the entire team and scored pic.twitter.com/pC8GtGdJiz — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023

And another:

Jeff Skinner makes it 5-3 pic.twitter.com/fE9loYwPO2 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023

Dance, dance, revolution:

Bunting and Jost called for Unsportsmanlike Conduct pic.twitter.com/Xi7jrptG37 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023

LOL

ENG Hatty, with hats on the ice in a road game. We’re sorry Buffalo, seriously, really sorry.

RYAN O'REILLY COMPLETES THE HAT TRICK pic.twitter.com/ni1jBqIN3E — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023

Final score is 6-3. And the third period was all Buffalo until it wasn’t.