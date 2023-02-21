Ryan O’Reilly vs the Sabres

First Period
Sort of dull really. Not a lot happened.
unreal pass from Marner pic.twitter.com/7lofJ3nOS8— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023
the saucer feed from Marner— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023
holy pic.twitter.com/HMAzWYL53X
Mitch Marner starts it— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023
unreal start pic.twitter.com/0KcoMB22so
Later in the period Marner set up his dog for two, and he was near Sheldon Keefe long enough, the coach got a couple as well.
Nylander breaks up the play— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023
Rielly sends Bunting and he buries it pic.twitter.com/mT20XH3oF9
Score was 4-0 Leafs, and the Sabres had eight Shots on Goal. They had the puck some, and shot it some, but not well:
Second Period
WILLIAM NYLANDER— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023
STYLIN' PUCK MOVEMENT! pic.twitter.com/FjnF8LnDRw
You should expect a team with the offensive punch of the Sabres to punch back, and so they did, but not with a high level of danger.
That makes it 5-0.
Third Period
I spent the start of this period waiting for the probability to deliver a Sabres goal.
And indeed it came:
Jack Quinn breaks the shutout pic.twitter.com/2MC2LI5xrq— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023
And another:
Alex Tuch went through the entire team and scored pic.twitter.com/pC8GtGdJiz— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023
And another:
Jeff Skinner makes it 5-3 pic.twitter.com/fE9loYwPO2— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023
Dance, dance, revolution:
Bunting and Jost called for Unsportsmanlike Conduct pic.twitter.com/Xi7jrptG37— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023
LOL
ENG Hatty, with hats on the ice in a road game. We’re sorry Buffalo, seriously, really sorry.
RYAN O'REILLY COMPLETES THE HAT TRICK pic.twitter.com/ni1jBqIN3E— Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 22, 2023
Final score is 6-3. And the third period was all Buffalo until it wasn’t.
