Maple Leafs Provide Update on Defenceman Jake Muzzin

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that after follow-up consultation this month with various specialists, our medical staff have determined that defenceman Jake Muzzin has been ruled out for the rest of the 2022-23 regular season and playoffs as he recovers from a cervical spine injury. The club will provide a further update as to his status at training camp in September 2023. Muzzin skated in four games with the Maple Leafs this season and recorded one assist.

Muzzin currently has a cap hit of $5,625,000 on a contract that runs through next season. He is, and will remain, on LTIR throughout the season, and there is the potential for him to be placed on LTIR in the offseason to come, should that prove necessary for the signing of players.