Joey Anderson on waivers

Placed on NHL waivers today: Joey Anderson (TOR), Justin Kirkland (ANA) and Chris Tierney (FLA). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 22, 2023

At the moment, Anderson is the only extra forward on the roster, one with no waivers exempt skaters.

It’s possible that like with Wayne Simmonds earlier, the Leafs want the flexibility of an exemption that lasts for 29 days on an NHL roster after he’s cleared.

But will he clear? He’s not Simmonds in terms of value, and he’s passed the eye-test as a serviceable depth forward. He’s obviously been passed on the depth chart by Noel Acciari, and also — it seems — Pontus Holmberg. Holmberg is waivers exempt, so he was sent down earlier.

If he doesn’t clear, it’s not like a key piece is gone, and if he does, the Leafs have the ability to make roster moves more easily.

I might be tempted. Take a grain of salt on account of how few minutes he's played, but he's had good results in his minutes this season. pic.twitter.com/p2Bd0ij7PG — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) February 22, 2023

Sheldon Keefe did not ever have time for Joey Anderson, though; neither minutes nor leverage. pic.twitter.com/SfRaYKiT0c — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) February 22, 2023

As usual, it’s about who the coach trusts.