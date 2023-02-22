 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joey Anderson on waivers

This is interesting.

By CathySquires
Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images

At the moment, Anderson is the only extra forward on the roster, one with no waivers exempt skaters.

It’s possible that like with Wayne Simmonds earlier, the Leafs want the flexibility of an exemption that lasts for 29 days on an NHL roster after he’s cleared.

But will he clear? He’s not Simmonds in terms of value, and he’s passed the eye-test as a serviceable depth forward. He’s obviously been passed on the depth chart by Noel Acciari, and also — it seems — Pontus Holmberg. Holmberg is waivers exempt, so he was sent down earlier.

If he doesn’t clear, it’s not like a key piece is gone, and if he does, the Leafs have the ability to make roster moves more easily.

As usual, it’s about who the coach trusts.

