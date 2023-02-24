 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Friday FTB: Boston trades with Washington, not Columbus

The PWHPA take major step in formalizing their new league

By HardevLad
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets (2) Vs Boston Bruins (4) At TD Garden
Boston, MA - December 17: Boston Bruins C Patrice Bergeron is sandwiched between Columbus Blue Jackets D Vladislav Gavrikov and goalie Daniil Tarasov. The Bruins beat the Blue Jackets 4-2.
Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Boston Bruins traded for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway yesterday from Washington in a deal that mimics how the Leafs acquired O’Reilly. In their game last night, Boston beat Seattle 6-5 in regulation with six different goal-scorers. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay lost in overtime to Ilya Lyubushkin and Buffalo by the same scoreline, 6-5.

The Columbus Blue Jackets thought Vladislav Gavrikov was ear-marked for Boston and were shocked when this trade went down. The market opens back up for the $2.8m defender (and his $5.5m friend). The Leafs can do it, as long as the price has now dropped.

The Marlies have signed Dylan Ferguson to an AHL contract and sent him to their ECHL affiliate in Wichita for icetime. Ferguson has gotten the calls when the Leaf

Joey Anderson clears waivers | by: Cathy

Jake Muzzin has been ruled out for the rest of the 2022-23 regular season and playoffs | by: Cathy

Sheldon Keefe on Jake Muzzin missing the rest of the season and playoffs: “He’s an integral piece of our leadership group, and that won’t change” | from: MLHS

Ryan O’Reilly is a Maple Leaf; now what should the lines be, and should they add a D? – MLHS Podcast Ep. 45 | from: MLHS

Jo Dabney found hockey by accident and fell in love. Now, the Black Girl Hockey Club designer is using art to make the game a more welcoming place. | by: Sonny Sachdeva, Sportsnet

Police find large portion of stolen Gretzky memorabilia collection at home in rural Sask. town | by: CBC

The PWHPA is formalizing themselves into a union and are negotiating a CBA for the new league they aim to create in time for next season. I’ve been waiting for this for so long! Maybe we’ll get some good news at the WWC?

Leafs prospect Ryan Tverberg set up the OT winner for UConn.

Ekholm?

Yikes, I have no idea how to connect these physiologically. I’m glad I’m not a doctor.

More From Pension Plan Puppets

Loading comments...