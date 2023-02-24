Friday FTB: Boston trades with Washington, not Columbus

The Boston Bruins traded for Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway yesterday from Washington in a deal that mimics how the Leafs acquired O’Reilly. In their game last night, Boston beat Seattle 6-5 in regulation with six different goal-scorers. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay lost in overtime to Ilya Lyubushkin and Buffalo by the same scoreline, 6-5.

The full details ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4tkcRiMoei — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 23, 2023

The Columbus Blue Jackets thought Vladislav Gavrikov was ear-marked for Boston and were shocked when this trade went down. The market opens back up for the $2.8m defender (and his $5.5m friend). The Leafs can do it, as long as the price has now dropped.

The Athletic: Blue Jackets’ trade involving D Vladislav Gavrikov falls through … so now what?#NHLBruins swing big deal with #ALLCaps for Dmitry Orlov leaves #CBJ at square one with a week to go before the NHL trade deadline.https://t.co/ugY6UmSndn — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) February 24, 2023

The Marlies have signed Dylan Ferguson to an AHL contract and sent him to their ECHL affiliate in Wichita for icetime. Ferguson has gotten the calls when the Leaf

News: The Marlies have loaned goaltender Dylan Ferguson to the @Wichita_Thunder (ECHL). #MarliesLive pic.twitter.com/eAHnFOgXzm — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) February 23, 2023

Joey Anderson clears waivers | by: Cathy

Jake Muzzin has been ruled out for the rest of the 2022-23 regular season and playoffs | by: Cathy

Sheldon Keefe on Jake Muzzin missing the rest of the season and playoffs: “He’s an integral piece of our leadership group, and that won’t change” | from: MLHS

Ryan O’Reilly is a Maple Leaf; now what should the lines be, and should they add a D? – MLHS Podcast Ep. 45 | from: MLHS

Jo Dabney found hockey by accident and fell in love. Now, the Black Girl Hockey Club designer is using art to make the game a more welcoming place. | by: Sonny Sachdeva, Sportsnet

Police find large portion of stolen Gretzky memorabilia collection at home in rural Sask. town | by: CBC

The PWHPA is formalizing themselves into a union and are negotiating a CBA for the new league they aim to create in time for next season. I’ve been waiting for this for so long! Maybe we’ll get some good news at the WWC?

PWHPA Update: Hearing that players have organized a formal union and are negotiating a CBA with their investor group. This is a significant step toward starting a new league next season. — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) February 23, 2023

Leafs prospect Ryan Tverberg set up the OT winner for UConn.

#LeafsForever prospect Ryan Tverberg carries the puck in and makes the nice pass to set up the OT winner. He has 33 points in 37 games.pic.twitter.com/XO5T4QxInY — More like Nikita GREATbyonkin (@brigstew86) February 24, 2023

Ekholm?

Ryan Johansen will miss an estimated 12 weeks after surgery on his right leg. #Preds — Robby Stanley (@RStanleyNHL) February 23, 2023

Yikes, I have no idea how to connect these physiologically. I’m glad I’m not a doctor.